TORONTO, Nov. 19, 2021 /CNW/ - The Black Business and Professional Association (BBPA) will host a cross-country outreach campaign of its Business Advisory Implementation Development Services (BAIDS) program commencing November 19, 2021, and traveling to Alberta, Halifax, Nunavut, and Saskatchewan.

Created to provide Black-owned businesses with the tools and knowledge needed to succeed in Canada's competitive business market, BAIDS, a customized program, is designed to uplift and empower Black businesses lacking the resources and expertise to execute critical professional functions. From general advisory to the complexities of marketing, staffing, and tax law, the program serves as a lifeline for Black entrepreneurs, offering essential support today for long-term success tomorrow.

Black professionals and experts will deliver program services, ensuring all guidance is filtered through a Black lens and accounts for the unique challenges that Black business owners face in today's business climate. BAIDS participants' experiences are tailored to their specific needs. The BBPA covers all program costs, with no financial consideration to the business owners.

"A national outreach campaign is an important step toward strengthening our program and ensuring that we understand the true needs of our participants," says BBPA treasurer Michael Pinnock. "While we have a good grasp of the skills and resources that are needed to succeed in the post-COVID-19 market, different segments of the population have varying specific needs and gaps in resource availability. We want to ensure that we can customize our program specifically to their different situations."

Nadine Spencer, BBPA CEO, adds: "Black business owners must become aware of the resources that are available. Now there is a forum to communicate what support and education they need. I am excited to see the BAIDS program travel around the country. It will be an honour to meet and get to know my fellow Canadian Black business owners. We are all part of the recovery effort in this post-pandemic period, and I believe that together, with the right tools and knowledge, we can build a stronger, better, more equitable economy."

About the Black Business and Professional Association (BBPA):

Founded in 1983, the BBPA is a charitable organization whose mission is to advance Canada's Black community by facilitating the delivery of programs that support business and professional excellence, higher education, and economic development. Along with the BBPA National Scholarships, the BBPA presents the Annual Harry Jerome Awards, the National Black Business Convention (NBBPC), and workshops and programs at the BBPA Centre of Excellence.

For more information, please visit the BBPA online at www.bbpa.org, call 416-504-4097, or email [email protected] .

SOURCE Black Business and Professional Association (BBPA)

For further information: Media Contact: Nadine Spencer, CEO, Black Business and Professional Association, 437-992-4856