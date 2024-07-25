Black Bear Power Plant Project Comments Invited on the Summary of the Initial Project Description

OTTAWA, ON, July 25, 2024 /CNW/ -

What is happening?

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. is proposing the Black Bear Power Plant Project, a new power plant located near Swan Hills, Alberta. The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (IAAC) invites the public and Indigenous Peoples to review the summary of the Initial Project Description and provide comments on the proposed project. This feedback will help IAAC prepare a summary of issues that will be given to the proponent.

How can I participate?

Comments should be submitted online by visiting the project home page on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry (reference number 88747). The summary of the Initial Project Description is also available on the Registry. Participants who wish to provide their input in a different format can contact IAAC by writing to [email protected].

Submit your comments online in either official language by 11:59 p.m. on August 14, 2024. All comments received will be published online as part of the project file.

Participant funding will be available to eligible participants during this comment period and details will be announced shortly on the Registry. IAAC will retroactively reimburse eligible participants for their participation in this first comment period.

Virtual Information Sessions

IAAC invites the public and Indigenous Peoples to attend a virtual information session via Zoom to learn more about the project, the impact assessment process, and how to submit comments on the summary of the Initial Project Description. Please note that French sessions will be offered upon request.

English Sessions

August 1, 2024 , from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. MT

, from August 6, 2024 , from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. MT

For information on how to attend a session, please visit the project homepage on the Registry and click on "Information Sessions." If you have any questions, please contact IAAC using the project email above.

What is the proposed project?

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. is proposing to construct and operate a new natural gas-fueled electricity generating facility located about 19 kilometres south of Swan Hills, Alberta. As proposed, the Black Bear Power Plant Project would generate about 460 megawatts of electricity for the province and include carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) capture technology, with captured CO 2 being transferred by a pipeline to a carbon storage hub. The project is expected to operate for about 30 years.

