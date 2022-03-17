BIXI MONTREAL ACTIVELY PREPARING FOR THE 2022 SEASON

Montreal's bike-sharing service is presenting its growth plan and great preseason deals starting today

MONTREAL, March 17, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - As BIXI bikes get a tune-up and prepare for this season's official launch, all BIXI Montreal teams are working tirelessly to ensure that bikes can hit the streets before the planned launch date of April 15. Last year, Mother Nature allowed us to kick off the season six days earlier than expected.

"Last season ended on a high note, with record-breaking usage numbers and the highest number of new customers ever recorded. Spring is right around the corner and we are hoping to, once again, offer BIXI services to the population as soon as possible," said Christian Vermette, CEO of BIXI Montreal.

A NEW BIXI SEASON AND A GROWING ELECTRIC FLEET

After doubling the size of BIXI Montreal's service area between 2020 and 2021, another network expansion has been planned for this year. Customers will have access to more bikes and stations, so that we can ensure the best experience possible. In all, BIXI will add 490 electric bikes, 31 electric stations and 765 docking points.

"The incredible success of electric BIXIs is undeniable and our electric offering will continue to grow this spring with the addition of more bikes and stations. BIXI is proud to be a global pioneer and to provide access to one of the largest bike-sharing services in North America in this modern, green and forward-thinking city where biking never ceases to gain in popularity. Today, we continue to deploy one of the largest electric fleets in the world," added Christian Vermette, CEO of BIXI Montreal.

GREAT PRESEASON DEALS ARE BACK STARTING TODAY!

BIXISTS looking for a great preseason deal on their seasonal membership for $83 plus tax (10% off the regular price), as well as all the great advantages of being a member, are invited to purchase their pass on the BIXI website or mobile app!

As the lockdown lifts across Quebec, BIXI's regular and electric bikes really are the ideal mode of transportation, now more than ever. BIXI will be ubiquitous on Montreal's streets again this year, offering a combination of outdoor leisure, speedy transportation, flexibility, user-friendliness and 24/7 availability. In addition, customers will only pay for their actual usage time this year.

2022 FEE STRUCTURE

You can access the new detailed 2022 season fee structure by clicking here. The new flexible, simplified fee structure launched back in 2021 will remain effective this year. Seasonal and monthly BIXI members will continue to enjoy several benefits, which include the first 45 minutes of regular bike trips.

In an effort to continue offering high-quality services and to have bikes available throughout the network 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, some of our fees will be increasing this coming year. This reflects current inflation levels and the many challenges that BIXI Montreal has faced over the last two years (increase in supply and operational costs, labour shortage, higher operational costs for electric bikes, etc.), while aiming to balance the Montreal NPO's budget.

AN EXCELLENT YEAR IN 2021

BIXI is preparing to launch a new season after seeing record-breaking numbers in usage and sales across all categories in 2021. With increases of 326% relative to 2020 and 195% relative to our record year in 2019, BIXI Montreal reached the highest number of new users in 2021 since it first launched! Over 5.8 million trips were logged this past year, making it one of BIXI's best seasons ever.

ABOUT BIXI MONTREAL

BIXI Montreal is a non-profit organization that was created by the City of Montreal to manage the city's bike-sharing service. In 2022, the network will include 7,270 regular bikes and 2,395 electric bikes in Montreal, along with the cities of Westmount, Mount Royal, Longueuil and Laval. With 794 stations, including 184 electric stations, Montreal has the largest fleet of electric bikes in Canada and one of the largest in North America. Electric BIXIs and mixed regular/electric BIXI stations are the product of Quebec expertise. For more information, please visit the BIXI Montreal website.

