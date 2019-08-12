Bitfarms Ltd. Opens the Market

News provided by

TMX Group Limited

Aug 12, 2019, 11:18 ET

TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - Wes Fulford, Chief Executive Officer, Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF), joined Tim Babcock, Managing Director, Capital Formation, TSX Venture Exchange, to open the market. Through ownership of Backbone Hosting Solutions Inc., Bitfarms operates blockchain computing centres that power the global decentralized financial economy. Bitfarms Ltd. commenced trading on TSX Venture Exchange on July 16, 2019.

SOURCE TMX Group Limited

Bitfarms Ltd. Opens the Market (CNW Group/TMX Group Limited)
Bitfarms Ltd. Opens the Market (CNW Group/TMX Group Limited)

Organization Profile

TMX Group Limited

You just read:

Bitfarms Ltd. Opens the Market

News provided by

TMX Group Limited

Aug 12, 2019, 11:18 ET