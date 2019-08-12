Bitfarms Ltd. Opens the Market

TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - Wes Fulford, Chief Executive Officer, Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF), joined Tim Babcock, Managing Director, Capital Formation, TSX Venture Exchange, to open the market. Through ownership of Backbone Hosting Solutions Inc., Bitfarms operates blockchain computing centres that power the global decentralized financial economy. Bitfarms Ltd. commenced trading on TSX Venture Exchange on July 16, 2019.

SOURCE TMX Group Limited