" We are delighted to make part of our infrastructure available—namely, our gymnasium, which is large enough to accommodate the required resources. Our family business is 116 years old this year; of course, this means that my family members have weathered a number of crises, including the Spanish flu pandemic. Today, we are taking the action that was clearly needed to contribute to the community's well-being and speed up vaccinations against the pandemic that has afflicted us for more than a year ," says Denis Leclerc, President of the Biscuits Leclerc Ltd.

The company Biscuits Leclerc is working hand in hand with the Capitale-Nationale's CIUSS team and local private actors and has gone into overdrive to have the vaccination hub set up by the end of May. The hub will be located at 91 Rotterdam Street in the François Leclerc Industrial Park in Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures.

Biscuits Leclerc has committed to covering the costs of its vaccination hub, including all the clinical teams needed to reach the goal of vaccinating 15,000 people (30,000 doses) in 90 days.

Mainly residents of the area west of Quebec City, including employees of companies in the industrial parks and their immediate families, will have access to the new vaccination hub based on the government's priority guidelines. The general public and businesses' employees will make appointments through the Clic Santé platform (at a date to be confirmed later). The vaccine administered on-site will be determined by the available doses, expert recommendations and clinical assessments at the time of vaccination.

"We are grateful to be able to count on the support of partners from the industrial park in Saint-Augustin and other nearby companies in the form of both human and physical resources. Their contribution is vital to the endeavour's success," says Mr. Leclerc.

OUR PARTNERS

"The Corporation des parcs industriels is very proud to collaborate with Groupe Leclerc, a great North American industrial leader from Quebec City area, to support manufacturers in their fight against Covid-19. This corresponds to its vision of being the benchmark for mutual aid in the industrial world," says Mr. Pierre Dolbec, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Corporation des parcs industriels.

"Prémoulé is proud to collaborate with the Biscuits Leclerc initiative and to contribute to the collective effort to counter the Covid-19 pandemic," says Hugues Rouleau, President and CEO Prémoulé.

"Preverco is very pleased to be part of the Parc Francois Leclerc vaccination project. A return to normal life will only occur once most of the population has been vaccinated, and we believe that it is important for businesses like ours to contribute to this community effort. I also want to thank Biscuits Leclerc for their leadership and very important contribution to this beautiful community project," says Jean-Francois Dufresne, President of Preverco.

"Richard & Levesque is proud to contribute to the great initiative of Biscuits Leclerc to offer vaccines to the surrounding population of St-Augustin," says M. François Levesque, President Richard & Levesque Cuisines Salles de Bain.

"The entire SBI team is proud to contribute to the community effort in setting up a vaccination clinic in Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures. Local businesses are an important economic driver and proud financial contributors to the community. It is by joining forces that we will make a difference in this long-awaited return to normal," says Jean-François Cantin, Vice-President of SBI.

"It is worth highlighting the initiative of Biscuits Leclerc which, like several other businesses in Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures, is always there when it comes to getting involved in the community. The rest is up to the citizens, whom I encourage to get vaccinated as soon as possible", says Sylvain Juneau, Mayor of Saint-Augustin-Desmaures City.

ABOUT BISCUITS LECLERC

Biscuits Leclerc was founded in 1905 by François Leclerc and has grown remarkably in the last 30 years into a company with nearly 1200 employees and eight ultramodern plants in Canada and the U.S., with locations in Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures, Quebec; Hawkesbury, Ontario; Cornwall, Ontario, Montgomery, Pennsylvania; Kingsport, Tennessee; and Phoenix, Arizona. Biscuits Leclerc is headquartered near Quebec City, Quebec, in the François Leclerc Industrial Park in Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures. The company specializes in cookies and snack bars, and exports to over twenty-five countries. Leclerc is known as an innovative company attuned to the tastes and needs of informed customers who care about the food they eat and like to treat themselves to life's pleasures.

SOURCE Groupe Biscuits Leclerc

For further information: Marie-Josée Massicotte, Communication Director & Brand Manager, [email protected], Office: 418-878-3722 poste 2249, Cell: 418-931-1288

Related Links

www.leclerc.ca

