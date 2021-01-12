MONTREAL, Jan. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - This past year's events have shown the critical importance of innovation to healthcare. The pandemic saw innovators at healthcare's leading edge accelerate their efforts to meet an urgent, lifesaving need. It is against this backdrop that Biron Health Group presents Phase B , a competition that empowers the innovators who develop and make accessible the latest solutions in preventive and predictive medicine.

Are you a healthcare entrepreneur looking for a boost? Do you have a start-up project that could drive preventive and predictive medicine forward? Biron Health Group's Phase B social impact initiative is for you.

Always at the forefront of healthcare innovation that benefits us all, Biron Health Group invites students, experts and start-ups to submit their candidacy.

Two prizes will be awarded:

Grand prize: A $25,000 contribution to help you develop your project along with 1 year of personalized guidance from mentors, experts and specialists as part of an accelerator program to help kick off your project successfully.

contribution to help you develop your project along with 1 year of personalized guidance from mentors, experts and specialists as part of an accelerator program to help kick off your project successfully. 2nd prize: A $5,000 contribution to help you develop your project plus access to an accelerator program to help get your project off the ground.

"We are particularly proud of this initiative, which is a perfect fit with the innovative environment we have cultivated here. It will help support forward-looking solutions developed by the next generation of healthcare innovators so that individuals can take better care of their health in a proactive, and informed manner," says Geneviève Biron, President and CEO of Biron Health Group. "We firmly believe that every person has the inner capacity to achieve great things. Sometimes all it takes is a helping hand and the right guidance to bring a project to fruition. Phase B is a springboard for healthcare innovators supporting the development of solutions that can have a direct impact on the health of each and every one of us."

To be eligible, participants must be in the initial development stages of an innovative project that involves predictive or preventive medicine, priority areas for Biron Health Group. Predictive medicine seeks to identify solutions and tools that give individuals the power to make the best decisions regarding their individual health. For its part, preventive medicine aims to prevent rather than heal.

We are pleased to accept candidate submissions until February 26, 2021.

To choose the two finalists, Phase B will convene a jury that brings together various experts notably in the areas of entrepreneurship, medicine, digital solutions and life sciences. The jury members are Geneviève Biron, President and CEO, Biron Health Group, Dr. Nicolas Tétreault, Director of Science and Innovation, Biron Health Group, Dr. Robert Amyot, Chief Medical Officer, MEDFAR Clinical Solutions, Michel Nadeau, President, CEO and Founder, Tactio Health Group and Nathalie Ouimet, Vice-President, Montreal InVivo.

The winners will be announced on April 5. Visit www.phaseb.biron.com for complete contest details.

About Biron Health Group

Founded in 1952, Biron is today a Québec leader in the health sector. Having first built its reputation through its medical laboratory expertise, it is recognized for the quality of its services, its exemplary execution and its speed of access. Over the years, Biron has diversified its service offering in medical imaging, sleep disorders, genetics and occupational health while maintaining the same level of excellence. Throughout its growth, Biron has remained a company with a human dimension that takes its role in the community to heart. Today, the company has close to 800 employees who operate more than 100 points of service in most regions of Québec. Its team of experts and dedicated professionals is increasing efforts every day to offer each client medical expertise through a process that is simple, fast and efficient. Biron Health Group is accredited by Accreditation Canada and holds an operating permit from the LSPQ. For more information on the company: biron.com . Follow Biron Health Group on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter .

