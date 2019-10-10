Birks Officially Launches Bloor Street Flagship and Introduces New Concept Store at Fairview Mall

MONTREAL, Oct. 10, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Birks Group Inc. ("Birks" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that while celebrating its 140th year in business, it continued to innovate and, drawing on the impressive legacy of the Birks brand, it officially unveiled its Toronto flagship store in late September and this week, opened a new concept store in Fairview Mall.

"Birks is continually evolving and growing as a company and that is something we wanted to reflect in these new stores," says Jean-Christophe Bédos, President and CEO of Birks. "Both locations offer a fresh take on Birks' legacy, redefining the traditional jewelry shopping experience."

Extensive renovations to the Toronto flagship at the corner of Bay and Bloor have transformed the previously two-story location into a bright and airy open concept store that spans 9,000 square feet. New features such as 'The Labo', a pop-up section at the front of the store, allows pedestrians to easily view Birks' latest collections from the street. The addition of an interactive bridal bar allows couples to bring family and friends to be a part of the experience. The central lounge area features a large curved sofa surrounded by bookcases where clients can enjoy a latté while reading up on the history of jewelry and Birks' heritage.

"We wanted to encourage clients to spend time in the store," says Bédos. "With the new flagship, we are taking the simple activity of going shopping and transforming it into a memorable experience for all."

The store assortment includes Birks fine jewelry and Birks Salon collections in addition to boutiques by leading international fine jewelry and timepiece houses such as Chaumet and Messika, which are exclusive to Birks in Canada, Montblanc, TAG Heuer, Roberto Coin and Cartier. Italian brands Panerai and Vhernier are exclusive to the Toronto flagship store. A unique Van Cleef and Arpels boutique within the store features its own street-facing entrance.

Custom jewelry design services are also available, allowing clients to work closely with in-house experts to create bespoke pieces.

At Fairview Mall, Birks has opened a brand new store close to their previous location. The 1,500 square foot store adopts many of the features of the Bloor Street flagship design which is a new direction for the Company's smaller footprint stores. This new concept store includes a more open feel offering heightened visibility to third party brands, a warmer colour palette and a bridal bar.

About Birks Group Inc.

Birks is a leading designer of fine jewelry, times pieces and gifts and operates luxury jewelry stores in Canada. The Company operates 28 Birks stores in most major metropolitan markets in Canada, one retail location in Calgary under the Brinkhaus brand and two retail locations in Vancouver under the Graff and Patek Philippe brands. Birks Collections are available at all Birks stores, Mappin & Webb and Goldsmiths in the United Kingdom in addition to other luxury jewelry retailers across North America. Birks was founded in 1879 and has become Canada's premier luxury brand. Additional information can be found on the Birks website, www. birks.com.

SOURCE Birks Group Inc.

For further information: OverCat, 416.966.9970; Audrey Hyams Romoff, ahr@overcat.com; Gillian DiCesare, gd@overcat.com; Chelsea Brooks, cb@overcat.com

Related Links

http://www.birks.com

