BIRKS JOINS THE RESPONSIBLE JEWELLERY COUNCIL

MONTREAL, Nov. 29, 2022 /CNW/ - Birks, one of Canada's premier wedding and fine jewellery brands, is proud to announce that they have officially become a member of the Responsible Jewellery Council (RJC). RJC is the world's leading sustainability standard setting organization for the jewellery and watch industry. The RJC's Code of Practices is the only independently verified sustainability standard for the global jewellery and watch industry covering the entire supply chain, from mine to retail.

Birks Dare to Dream Diamond Tri-Gold Ring (CNW Group/Birks Group Inc.)

Birks' membership demonstrates their dedication to sustainability and the importance of upholding responsible business practices. The luxury brand is committed to enhancing its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices by incorporating these three pillars into its daily operations and culture.

"Birks maintains consistently high standards in our global sourcing programs and in everything we do to ensure world class high-quality and ethical products," says Jean-Christophe Bédos, President and CEO, Birks Group. "As a leader in the Canadian jewellery industry, it is of paramount importance to us to be a part of the Responsible Jewellery Council."

Inspired by the beauty of Canada's natural landscapes, Birks is committed to preserving the land for future generations and is consistently raising awareness of the importance of protecting the environment through initiatives such as Birks for Bees and engaging in social responsibility such as the Kimberly Process. The Birks for Bees campaign is dedicated to raising awareness and funds by donating proceeds of sales from the Birks Bee Chic for a Cause bracelets to the Nature Conservancy of Canada. The company also supports the University of Guelph's Honey Bee Research Centre and Alvéole's urban beekeeping initiative, hosting beehives in Montreal and Toronto. The bees are critical for the pollination and the preservation of our environment. All Birks diamonds adhere to the Kimberly process, an international certification serving to ensure that diamonds are conflict-free.

"RJC is delighted to welcome Birks as a member," said John Hall, Interim Executive Director, RJC. "By committing to the RJC's Code of Practices, Birks demonstrates their commitment to responsible and sustainable business practices both within their organization and through the entire supply chain. This partnership is a milestone in RJC's relationship with Canada and we hope that by Birks becoming a member, it will inspire other companies both within Canada and throughout the world to make real positive change within their own business strategies,".

ABOUT BIRKS GROUP INC.

Birks Group Inc., established in 1879, is a leading Canadian retailer and designer of fine jewellery, timepieces and gifts. The Company operates 24 Maison Birks stores across Canada, including flagship locations in Calgary, Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver. Maison Birks' e-commerce website boasts the largest online hard luxury assortment in Canada. Birks Group Inc. also operates the Brinkhaus store in Calgary. Birks jewellery collections are also available in Saks stores throughout North America and in authorized retailers across Europe. Additional information can be found on Birks' web site, www.birks.com, and www.brinkhaus.com.

About Responsible Jewellery Council

Responsible Jewellery Council (RJC) is the leading standards organisation of the global jewellery and watch industry. It has over 1,600 member companies in 71 countries, that span the jewellery supply chain from mine to retail. RJC Members commit to and are independently audited against the RJC Code of Practices – an international standard on responsible business practices for diamonds, coloured gemstones, silver, gold and platinum group metals.

RJC is ISEAL Code Compliant. Our system has been independently evaluated against ISEAL's Codes of Good Practice – a globally recognised framework for effective, credible sustainability systems. More information at isealalliance.org. is also a member of the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) since 2009.

For more information on RJC Members, Certification, and Standards please visit www.responsiblejewellery.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

SOURCE Birks Group Inc.

For further information: Audrey Hyams Romoff, [email protected]; Chelsea Brooks, [email protected]