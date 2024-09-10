A fresh retail experience in the luxury jewellery market and perfect showcase for Birks' own iconic jewellery collections and bridal pieces.

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Montreal-based luxury fine jewellery brand Birks unveiled its new store design at the highly anticipated Royalmount location on September 5th. Birks, one of Canada's leading fine jewellery and bridal brands, designed a new concept store that captures the very essence of the brand, drawing inspiration from Canada's rich natural landscapes and heritage.

Designed by the French luxury retail architecture firm Landmark Architecture, the new store concept embraces Canada's diverse landscapes throughout the seasons, blending luxury with modernity. The store's ambiance is defined by three key themes—refinement, charm, and brilliance—expressed through soft curves, warm tones, state-of-the-art lighting design and signature blue hues that symbolize various aspects of Canadian beauty. Spanning approximately 500 square feet, the elegant space captures Birks' rich history and evolution.

Established in 1879, Birks celebrates its 145th anniversary this year. The new concept store at Royalmount is a fitting tribute to this remarkable milestone as this design honours over a century of craftsmanship and expertise. The innovative retail experience reflects Birks' commitment to exceptional quality and timeless elegance, bridging its storied history with a forward-looking vision.

"As a brand with over 145 years of history, we take great pride in our Canadian heritage and are excited to share our rich legacy in a fresh and elegant way," says Jean-Christophe Bédos, President & CEO of Birks Group Inc. "With this new store concept, our goal is to offer clients another opportunity to immerse themselves in the World of Birks, while highlighting the craftsmanship, design, beauty and value of our collections. This new store, entirely dedicated to Birks' own jewellery collections, redefines and elevates the brand experience."

About Birks

