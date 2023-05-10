MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Bird Construction Inc. (TSX: BDT) is pleased to announce that it has been selected as the successful proponent for Lot 1: Coarse Tailing Dam Raise by Quebec Iron Ore (QIO), a Champion Iron Limited subsidiary. The work will be completed at the Bloom Lake Mine in Fermont, northern Quebec.

The Bloom Lake Mine, which produces high-grade iron ore and is one of the five largest iron ore mines in Canada, was successfully recommissioned in February 2018, with a phase II expansion commissioned in late 2022. Iron ore is the primary input for steel making, with steel being one of the raw materials essential for low-carbon technologies and a critical part of the energy transition.

The scope of work consists of raising a tailing dam, constructing a rockfill berm, and constructing a 1.3 km collecting ditch. The scope also includes the construction of close to 4 km of access roads and the construction of a new dike which will require rock injection and an emergency spillway. An estimated total of 635,000 m3 of tailing sand, 164,000 m3 of excavation and 200,000 m3 of backfill will be moved to complete this project, demonstrating Bird's heavy civil capacity and ability to support large industrial projects at all stages, from development to operation and expansion.

"Bird is pleased to be selected to work for QIO at this significant mineral mine. We continue to see increased demand for our self-perform capabilities in the mining sector and this strategically important award positions us with a new client and opens the door for potential multi-year opportunities in the coming years," stated Mr. Teri McKibbon, President and CEO of Bird. "Our full project lifecycle offering and self-perform industrial, civil and heavy civil capabilities are well regarded in the industry and are an important component of the value chain for resource sector clients."

