Birch Babe Launches New Organic Baby Essentials

Commits 1% of sales to the David Suzuki Foundation

TORONTO, Oct. 17, 2023 /CNW/ - As part of their long-term commitment to sustainability and the use of clean and natural ingredients, Birch Babe , a trusted leader in the organic beauty and skincare space, is proud to launch their latest collection with the whole family in mind. The new all natural Birch Baby collection includes three clean and effective skin care essentials featuring straightforward, vegan, and completely fragrance-free formulas. 1% of all Birch Baby sales will be donated to the David Suzuki Foundation to help protect nature's diversity and the well-being of all life, now and for the future.

Formulated with organic ingredients, all products are dermatologist-tested and enriched with aloe vera, calendula and oat oil to hydrate, soothe and protect sensitive skin. Birch Babe developed the collection in partnership with parents, ensuring it is safe enough to use on babies and effective enough to be used by mom, dad, and older children, too. Think of this as your family's skin care edit.

"We look at sustainability with a 360-degree approach. Birch Baby has been specifically designed to be environmentally conscious inside and out, and we're thrilled to introduce this collection to sustainably minded consumers who share our core values," said Kelsey Irvine, CEO of Birch Babe.

Birch Baby is a low waste collection and products are packaged in 100% PCR (Post Consumer Recycled) plastic and 100% recyclable aluminum due their durability and safety around children. In addition, all products meet EWG VERIFIED™ criteria for ingredient safety and transparency while upholding all natural claims with certification from Cert Clean and EcoCert .

Birch Baby - Shampoo & Body Wash with Calendula and Aloe (EWG VERIFIED™) (SRP $26)

A gentle hair and body wash formulated for sensitive skin types.

Birch Baby - Lotion with Oat Oil and Aloe (EWG VERIFIED™) (SRP $30)

A nourishing cream that leaves skin soft, supple and hydrated.

Birch Baby - Diaper Cream with Calendula and Aloe (EWG VERIFIED™) (SRP $26)

A soothing cream formulated to protect, heal and soften skin.

Available for purchase online at Birch-Baby.com and in-person at Arcadia Earth , a cutting-edge art and immersive experience set to debut in Toronto this fall.

"We are ecstatic to feature Birch Baby in our Marketplace, showcasing this incredible brand among an impressive lineup of Canadian and female-founded sustainability champions," said Craig Perlmutter, President of Arcadia Earth Toronto.

Birch Babe is an award-winning, female-led Canadian all natural skincare and beauty company offering a collection of 60+ certified all natural, vegan and cruelty free products. All products are dermatologically tested, hypoallergenic, eco-friendly and will never include any questionable ingredients such as parabens, phthalates, PEGs or synthetic fragrances and dyes. Birch Babe is also committed to a policy of Corporate Social Responsibility. The company plans to become B-Corp Certified, thereby confirming its continued path towards a positive and committed CSR, fueled by a strong social mission. To learn more, visit birchbabe.com .

