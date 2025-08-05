Birch Babe Teams Up with Disney's Freakier Friday

Canada's Fastest Growing Skincare Brand Launches New Cleanser for Fresh Faces

TORONTO, Aug. 5, 2025 /CNW/ - Canadian clean beauty brand Birch Babe is collaborating with the highly anticipated release of Disney's "Freakier Friday", only in theatres August 8. As part of the collaboration, Birch Babe is launching its highly anticipated Freshen Up Facial Cleansing Gel. The campaign will celebrate the growing multi-generational household market, aligning with Birch Babe's distinctly Canadian family-business identity. It's not your average face wash, but again this isn't your average Friday.

Made with soothing Aloe, Cucumber, and Green Tea, the facial cleanser represents Birch Babe's commitment to effective, low-maintenance skincare solutions. The gentle formula effortlessly removes makeup while hydrating skin and is packaged in the company's signature plastic-free, recyclable materials – reinforcing their sustainable manufacturing practices that have driven consumer loyalty across Canada. The Freshen Up Facial Cleansing Gel retails for $35.00 CAD.

"Teaming up with Disney's 'Freakier Friday' feels like the most unexpected—and perfect—plot twist in our brand story," said Kelsey Irvine, CEO of Birch Babe. "This collaboration is all about connection: between generations, between people, and with products that are effective, natural, and genuinely feel good to use. 'Freakier Friday' is iconic, and pairing it with a cleanser that's clean, gentle, and made for all life's changes? That's the kind of magic we're proud to be part of."

Founded in 2015 after Debbie Alger's life-changing solo hike through Patagonia led her to pursue organic skincare formulation at age 60, Birch Babe has become Canada's fastest growing skincare brand. The company's multi-generation leadership structure – featuring founder Debbie Alger, CEO Kelsey Irvine, and COO Lindsay Irvine – has become a key differentiating factor in their market positioning, particularly effective in the clean beauty segment where consumer trust and authenticity drive purchasing decisions.

Today, Birch Babe offers 55+ certified all-natural, vegan, and cruelty-free products, all handcrafted in Ontario. The company's commitment to sustainable Canadian manufacturing and family-business values has positioned them as a leader in the domestic clean beauty market while building the foundation for continued national expansion.

Disney's "Freakier Friday" releases only in theatres on August 8. Tickets available now.

Birch Babe's Freshen Up Facial Cleansing Gel is available online at birchbabe.com while supplies last until August 31, 2025.

About Birch Babe

Founded in 2015, Birch Babe is a family-owned Canadian skincare company specializing in certified all-natural, vegan, and cruelty-free products. From humble beginnings to over 400 retail locations, the company maintains its commitment to Ontario-based manufacturing and sustainable practices. High-quality skincare for the low-maintenance babe. Learn more at birchbabe.com .

About Disney's Freakier Friday

"Freakier Friday," a sequel to the beloved 2003 film with a multigenerational twist starring Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan, will be released in theatres nationwide August 8, 2025. In the film, Curtis and Lohan reprise their roles as Tess and Anna Coleman. The story picks up years after Tess (Curtis) and Anna (Lohan) endured an identity crisis. Anna now has a daughter of her own and a soon-to-be stepdaughter. As they navigate the myriad challenges that come when two families merge, Tess and Anna discover that lightning might indeed strike twice. "Freakier Friday" is directed by Nisha Ganatra and based on the book "Freaky Friday" by Mary Rodgers. The film, which also stars Julia Butters, Sophia Hammons, Manny Jacinto, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Rosalind Chao, Chad Michael Murray, and Mark Harmon, is produced by Kristin Burr, Andrew Gunn, and Jamie Lee Curtis, with Nathan Kelly, Ann Marie Sanderlin, and Lindsay Lohan serving as executive producers.

"Freakier Friday" will be released on August 8, in theatres nationwide.

