OTTAWA, ON, June 3, 2024 /CNW/ - BIOTECanada's President & CEO, Andrew Casey, officially opened the Canada Pavilion at the BIO International Convention, signaling the start of the world's largest biotechnology industry gathering and highlighting Canada's prominent role in the global biotech sector.

The annual BIO International Convention, hosted by Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO), brings together thousands of global biotechnology and biopharmaceutical leaders over four days for in-person events, networking, programming, and partnering opportunities.

BIOTECanada spearheaded the installation of the Canada Pavilion and secured an impressive lineup of programming over the course of the event. With an extraordinary ecosystem of 900+ Canadian biotech companies, the Canada Pavilion will feature regional announcements by elected officials on skills development, and showcase the growth of the Canadian biomanufacturing sector with recent milestones of industry leadership and investment success.

"I'm pleased to see such a great turnout this year with 300+ Canadian companies and organizations in attendance. Typically, Canada is one of the largest delegations present at the BIO International Convention. The scheduled programming we've organized showcases how policy and investment from all levels of government are enabling Canadian competitiveness, fostering growth, attracting talent, and building the next wave of industry innovation for the global marketplace," said Casey.

"The capacity of our sector is incredible. We're proud to present to the world the expertise driving the growth of the Canadian biomanufacturing sector and its emerging companies who are making remarkable strides in precision medicine, drug development, and cell and gene therapy to name a few examples," added Casey.

BIOTECanada thanks its provincial partners and Invest in Canada for their collaboration, notably enhancing the Canadian presence at BIO. For complete Canada Pavilion programming information, visit Canada@BIO.

BIOTECanada is the national industry association voice. With over 230 member companies, the Association's membership is representative of the broader Canadian biotech ecosystem which is national in scope and comprised of pre-commercial biotech companies, global pharma and biotech companies, investors, incubator and accelerator organizations, and academia. In the context of global population growth and corresponding climate change, food sustainability, and human health needs, the biotechnology industry plays a vital role in developing solutions to help address the resulting human health and environmental challenges. Visit: biotech.ca

