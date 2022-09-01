Hydration leader launches Blue Jays Blue Cherry sports drink in stores across Atlantic Canada and Quebec

TORONTO, Sept. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, BioSteel Sports Nutrition Inc. ("BioSteel") announced the release of Blue Cherry, a new limited-edition sports drink that celebrates the brand's partnership with the Toronto Blue Jays. The new ready-to-drink offering is co-branded with the Blue Jays logo and will be available at Sobeys banner stores, including Needs, Boni-Soir, Voisin, and IGA Quebec, across Atlantic Canada and Quebec now through the end of the season.

BioSteel Blue Cherry (CNW Group/BioSteel Sports Nutrition Inc.)

As a sponsor of the Toronto Blue Jays for the 2022 season, BioSteel is the exclusive sports drink product in the Blue Jays home and away dugouts and bullpens, and fans have been enjoying celebratory BioSteel cooler dumps, affectionally known as #BioSteelBaths, all season. The brand is also prominently featured throughout Rogers Centre via digital concourse signage and sampling events.

The new Blue Cherry flavour will also be supported by Blue Jays' All-Star pitcher Alek Manoah, who signed on as an official #TeamBioSteel athlete earlier this summer, joining an elite roster of athletes supporting their game with the brand's lineup of premium hydration products.

"We're thrilled to have the Blue Jays as our first official professional baseball partner and to offer fans a limited-edition flavour that's the exact same product they see in the dugouts," said John Celenza, Co-Founder of BioSteel. "This partnership builds on the continued growth of our brand throughout North America with some of the most iconic teams in sports, and we're proud to offer both the athletes and the community a zero-sugar solution to their daily hydration routines."

"We have seen our Blue Jays players benefitting from BioSteel sports drinks all season and are now excited to elevate our partnership with the debut of the limited-edition Blue Cherry flavour featuring our team logo," said Mark Ditmars, Vice President of Partnerships for the Toronto Blue Jays. "As the team makes its final playoff push, we look forward to the continued support of the brand's zero-sugar hydration products."

Founded in 2009 by Celenza and business partner and NHL veteran Michael Cammalleri, BioSteel has achieved a reputation for being the hydration product of choice for athletes and consumers. The brand is committed to using premium ingredients, maintaining product transparency, and delivering essential nutrients to support physical activity. Each electrolyte-packed sports drink comes in an eco-friendly 500ml Tetra Pak, and the range of flavors includes Blue Raspberry, Mixed Berry, Peach Mango, Rainbow Twist and White Freeze to keep consumers hydrated throughout the day.

BioSteel products are available across North America and globally with select retail partners or direct to consumers online through www.biosteel.com.

ABOUT BIOSTEEL

BioSteel is a North American beverage brand committed to delivering premium Clean. Healthy. Hydration™. to consumers and athletes across the globe. Each BioSteel sports drink is sugar-free and comes in an eco-friendly Tetra Pak filled with premium ingredients, natural flavors and essential nutrients needed to support physical activity. Perfect for everyone from health and environmentally conscious consumers to world class athletes, BioSteel hydration products are currently readily available across North America, globally with select retail partners, and direct to consumers online through www.biosteel.com.

