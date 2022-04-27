BOUCHERVILLE, QC, April 27, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - BIOJAMPMC, the new biosimilars division of Canadian pharmaceutical company JAMP Pharma Group, is proud to partner with Accessa, an initiative of the Association québécoise des pharmaciens propriétaires, to facilitate access to SimlandiMC, which is used to treat certain inflammatory diseases affecting the joints, skin, digestive tract, intestines or eyes.

Simlandi™ is a high-concentration, low-volume, citrate-free biosimilar of adalimumab, which allows for a reduction in injected volume by half compared to the Humira formulation currently available in Canada. In addition to the 40mg formats, SimlandiMC will also be available in a single 80mg format, which will allow some patients to reduce the number of injections they need to take by half. The high-dose formulation of adalimumab is now used by more than 80% of patients in the United States.

Improve patient experience and accessibility

BIOJAMPMC acknowledges the significant role of the community pharmacist in the management of complex treatments and its value to patients. It is therefore important for us to establish this new collaboration with the Accessa team. Biologic drugs are complex medications in many ways and the accessibility of community pharmacists allows them to accompany patients on a daily basis and support the effective management of various aspects of their treatment, all in close collaboration with all health care professionals.

In a time when all stakeholders, including provinces and insurers, agree on the clinical and economic relevance of biosimilars, SimlandiMC presence in Canada is in line with BIOJAMPMC and Accessa's common mission to ensure the availability of affordable, high-quality drugs and health solutions for patients in Québec and Canada.

« BIOJAMP's mission is to facilitate and improve the experience of patients and healthcare professionals with biosimilars. It is therefore a natural fit for us to tap into the expertise of the vast network of community pharmacies through Accessa to support and simplify access to SimlandiMC ».

– Bruno Mäder, President and COO, JAMP Pharma Group

« Accessa is the logical next step in the evolving role of pharmacists. They have the expertise to manage complex treatments for their patients in a comprehensive manner and to optimize their effectiveness. Effective treatment means a better quality of life for patients and increased support for the first line of care ».

– Jean Bourcier, President of Accessa

About JAMP Pharma Group

The JAMP Pharma Group is a privately owned Québec company headquartered in the Montréal area. Having enjoyed remarkable growth over the past 10 years, the JAMP Pharma Group is present in all segments of the pharmaceutical market. The Group has a portfolio close to 270 generic molecules and leads the Canadian pharmaceutical industry in terms of new generic product launches1. It also ranks among the country's top companies in terms of annual prescription volume2 according to IQVIA. The Group also has a Wampole–Laboratoire Suisse Division with more than 160 over-the-counter products including a wide range of vitamins, supplements and natural products, as well as prescription and branded products from its subsidiary Orimed Pharma.

About Accessa

Created in 2019, Accessa manages a new generation of patient support programs. Established by Québec's pharmacist owners through the Association québécoise des pharmaciens propriétaires (AQPP), Accessa's mission is to deliver the most accessible, effective and ethical patient support programs possible to meet the rapid growth of specialty drug prescriptions and the growing needs of patients for complex therapeutic follow-up. Accessa's goal is to democratize access to specialty drugs for patients with chronic or rare diseases so that they can benefit from comprehensive treatment management by their pharmacist, the healthcare professional who is most familiar with their medication history. By relying on a large network of highly qualified community pharmacists in all regions, Accessa enables Quebecers to benefit from the proximity of their pharmacist in order to optimize their treatment.

1Pharmaceutical manufacturers with the highest volume of product launches in Canada from 2016 to 2021. Based in part on data obtained under licence from IQVIA Solutions Canada Inc., concerning the following information service: Canadian Drug Store and Hospital Audit, moving annual total from January to December 2016 to 2021. All Rights Reserved. The statement expressed herein is not necessarily that of IQVIA Solutions Canada Inc. or any of its affiliated or subsidiary entities.

2 Pharmaceutical manufacturers having the highest prescription volume reported in Canada from 2017 to 2021. Based in part on data obtained under licence from IQVIA Solutions Canada Inc., concerning the following information service: Compuscrit, September 2012 to August 2021. All Rights Reserved. The statement expressed herein is not necessarily that of IQVIA Solutions Canada Inc. or any of its affiliated or subsidiary entities.

