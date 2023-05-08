Lisa Matar will lead BioScript Solutions into the next stage of growth.

MONCTON, NB, May 8, 2023 /CNW/ - BioScript Solutions is excited to announce the appointment of Lisa Matar as Chief Executive Officer.

"We're thrilled to [welcome] Lisa Matar as the first Chief Executive Officer at BioScript Solutions," said David Ford, co-founder of BioScript Solutions. "Lisa brings over 25 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry, holding many unique roles and gaining invaluable expertise along her journey. Most importantly, Lisa is an incredibly engaging and charismatic leader whose passion for patients and building incredible teams is palpable and contagious."

Lisa Matar, newly appointed CEO of BioScript Solutions. (CNW Group/BioScript Solutions)

Lisa will lead BioScript's strategic and operational direction; further supporting the company in their continued mission to simplify access to specialty care for Canadians.

Andrew Steeves, co-founder of BioScript solutions adds, "Through Lisa's illustrious career, she has demonstrated her ability to leverage innovation and transform businesses while building very successful teams through several challenging transformational mandates, across multiple continents. This experience will be invaluable to BioScript into the future as we continue to optimize the specialty patient experience in Canada."

Excitement for this partnership is echoed by Lisa, who says, "BioScript Solutions is a truly unique company with an exciting future, and I am thrilled to have the opportunity to lead the company's growth journey. It is a privilege and an honour to work with such a dynamic and passionate team as we continue to deliver best-in-class service solutions for specialty care. I look forward to playing a part in the BioScript Solutions story."

Lisa joins BioScript from Eli Lilly and Co. where she held various senior roles in marketing, sales and general management. Her extensive experience covers a variety of therapeutic areas such oncology, diabetes, cardiology and auto immune in both Europe and Canada.

She served as President and General Manager of Eli Lilly Canada from 2013 to 2020, leading major business transformations in support of the launch of the company's specialty portfolio. During her tenure in Canada, Lisa has been named to the Board of Directors of Innovative Medicines Canada (IMC).

Lisa has most recently worked with early and growth-stage Biotech startups in the oncology field, focusing on overall strategy and commercialization to maximize speed to market. Lisa currently serves on the Board of Directors of Delphi DiagnosticsTM, Inc. and Starpax Biopharma.

About BioScript Solutions

Since 2001, BioScript Solutions has supported patients with chronic illnesses and rare diseases by providing access to complex drug therapies and delivering full-service specialty care. We serve thousands of Canadians coast to coast every year — from our patient support programs, wholesale pharmaceutical distribution and third-party logistics to our clinics and pharmacies. Even as we grow, we remain local at heart — committed to our communities and to putting patients first in everything we do. Please visit bioscript.ca to learn more about our specialty services.

