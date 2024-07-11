BIONEST Certified an ÉCOLEADER

SHAWINIGAN, QC, July 10, 2024 /CNW/ - BIONEST, a Quebec-based company with an international presence dedicated to domestic wastewater treatment for 25 years, has obtained the ECORESPONSIBLE™ Certification - Performance level in sustainable development from the Council of Sustainable Industries.

In the fall of 2023, BIONEST initiated steps to receive an impartial evaluation of its true environmental, social, and governance performance. The ECORESPONSIBLE™ Certification, issued by ECOCERT CANADA, clearly positions BIONEST as an ECOLEADER.

"The ECORESPONSIBLE™ Certification at the Performance level is a recognition of BIONEST's commitment to sustainable development. We are proud to certify BIONEST, a company that embodies the principles of sustainability, ecological innovation, and social responsibility. Their dedication to exceeding environmental standards and investing in sustainable practices demonstrates their exceptional leadership in the sector," says Pierre Fillion, President and CEO of the Council of Sustainable Industries.

Sustainable practices are at the heart of BIONEST's operations, offering solutions with a low ecological footprint that exceed current standards and anticipate future water sustainability challenges. Its investments in research and development and internal synergy ensure the continuous creation of solutions that combine technological excellence with environmental sustainability. Their professional service provides personalized support and peace of mind to clients and partners. The BIONEST team supports community initiatives that build a pleasant and equitable environment for all. A workplace fostering mutual aid, respect, and employee well-being is essential to its success.

"This ECORESPONSIBLE™ Performance level certification reflects the organization's commitment and the hard work of all BIONEST team members, who are deeply committed to preserving the environment, supporting the community, and making responsible choices daily," states Pierre-Yves Charette, CEO Americas. "It allows us to proudly proclaim our ecological responsibility and strengthen our position as a truly sustainable company."

The ECORESPONSIBLE™ Program includes a set of tools and strategies to support companies wishing to comprehensively improve their sustainable development management. With an international scope, it includes four levels of progression: Commitment, Performance, Optimum, and Elite. Through its concrete actions and well-established progress, BIONEST is automatically positioned at level 2: Performance.

With its sustainable development charter and a three-year action plan approved by management, BIONEST continues its path in sustainable development and clearly embodies Quebec ingenuity serving wastewater treatment.

About BIONEST

Founded in 1999 in Shawinigan, Bionest is a Quebec-based company purely and entirely dedicated to the development of domestic wastewater treatment solutions. Bionest serves residential, commercial, municipal, and community clients and is internationally recognized for its innovative technology developed in Quebec. Its high-quality systems protect the environment and ensure the sustainability of water resources. With its seven offices and more than 150 employees worldwide, the company is a preferred employer and a leader in the wastewater treatment sector.

