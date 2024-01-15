MARCY L'ÉTOILE, France and SHERBROOKE, QC, Jan. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - bioMérieux, a world leader in the field of in vitro diagnostics, announces the acquisition of LUMED, a software company that has developed a clinical decision support system to help hospitals optimize antimicrobial prescriptions and monitor healthcare-associated infections.

bioMérieux today announced that it has acquired the entire share capital of Canadian innovative software company LUMED, increasing its stake from 16% to 100%. The two companies have been working closely together since 2017. The acquisition of 84% of the capital represents an investment close to 9 million euros.

Appropriate use of available data is essential for hospitals to provide safe and appropriate patient care, and control pharmacy costs. LUMED's advanced software solutions help ensure that local antimicrobial prescription guidelines are followed and implemented1. It gives healthcare professionals all the varied and relevant information they need to optimize their Antimicrobial Stewardship Programs (ASP) and their Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) programs, to provide better care for their patients, combat AMR and improve Infection Control.

Diagnostic and other vital data generated all along the healthcare pathway, when analyzed by intelligent software, are key in assisting the various health professionals in their decision-making process, to achieve optimal benefits for patients.

LUMED's solutions are a perfect complement to bioMérieux's comprehensive suite of software solutions: BIOMÉRIEUX VISION SUITE.

"For bioMérieux, it is essential that we extend the scope of diagnostic testing beyond the laboratory itself. Today, many hospitals around the world are structuring themselves around the major issue of antimicrobial resistance and infection prevention. With LUMED, we provide solutions for antimicrobial stewardship teams to improve their daily workflow. The software contributes to optimizing the process of care delivery, as well as costs and patient management," declared Jennifer Zinn, Executive Vice President, Clinical Operations, bioMérieux.

Vincent Nault, Chief Executive Officer, LUMED declared: "This acquisition marks a significant milestone in our journey. Joining forces with bioMérieux aligns with our commitment to advancing antimicrobial stewardship and infection prevention through our cutting-edge modules—such as APSS and ZINC. We believe that combining LUMED's innovative software solutions with bioMérieux's global reach and expertise in diagnostics will create a powerful synergy. Together, we can further enhance patient care, combat antimicrobial resistance, and contribute to the evolution of healthcare practices.

The acquisition of LUMED once again illustrates bioMérieux's willingness to grow its Data Analytics portfolio, with continued focus and commitment on antimicrobial stewardship and infection prevention and control. bioMérieux is looking forward to welcoming the LUMED team and start leveraging its global commercial network, to bring LUMED software's benefits to the largest possible number of patients.

1 Nault V, Pepin J, Beaudoin M, Perron J, Moutquin JM, Valiquette L. Sustained impact of a computer-assisted antimicrobial stewardship intervention on antimicrobial use and length of stay. J Antimicrob Chemother. 2017 Mar 1;72(3):933-940.

ABOUT BIOMÉRIEUX VISION SUITE

BIOMÉRIEUX VISION SUITE collects and organizes laboratory and hospital data into insightful and actionable information to support diagnostic and clinical decisions at all stages, from individual patient care to public health surveillance, to combat Antimicrobial Resistance and support Antimicrobial Stewardship. By providing a comprehensive suite of software products and services that collect, analyze and merge various sources of data, BIOMÉRIEUX VISION SUITE empowers our users to take the right decisions at the right time. Learn more.

ABOUT BIOMÉRIEUX

Pioneering Diagnostics

A world leader in the field of in vitro diagnostics since 1963, bioMérieux is present in 45 countries and serves more than 160 countries with the support of a large network of distributors. In 2022, revenues reached €3.6 billion, with over 90% of sales outside of France.

bioMérieux provides diagnostic solutions (systems, reagents, software and services) which determine the source of disease and contamination to improve patient health and ensure consumer safety. Its products are mainly used for diagnosing infectious diseases. They are also used for detecting microorganisms in agri-food, pharmaceutical and cosmetic products.

www.biomerieux.com.

SOURCE bioMérieux Canada

For further information: Investor Relations: Aymeric Fichet, Tel.: +33 (0)4 78 87 20 00, [email protected]; Media Relations: Citoyen relations, Raphaël Boies, Tel.: 581-888-2845, [email protected]