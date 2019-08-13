Biolog-id LLC Hires Veteran Healthcare Leader Troy Hilsenroth as CEO

Hilsenroth's Hire is Part of the Company's Market Expansion Strategy

ATLANTA, Aug. 13, 2019 /CNW/ -- Biolog-id LLC, a world leader in connected health solutions, announced today that the company's board of directors appointed Troy Hilsenroth as CEO. Prior to Mr. Hilsenroth's appointment, Biolog-id President Pierre Parent was overseeing the region. Mr. Parent will remain at the company in his current role as president.

"We are at a critical point in our evolution and need to strengthen our executive team with the best leadership and expertise," said Mr. Parent, president, Biolog-id. "Troy has in-depth healthcare experience with a proven track record of execution. His strong leadership and customer-first approach will help Biolog-id capitalize on the market opportunity in North America and reinforce our commitment to establishing innovative solutions for patients and our customers."

Founded in 2005, Biolog-id is the pioneer of exclusive enabling technologies that provide an integrated solution to identify, track and manage sensitive, high-value health products throughout the hospital supply chain to ensure safe delivery from donor to patient.

Based in Biolog-id's North American headquarters in Alpharetta, Georgia, Mr. Hilsenroth will strengthen the rapidly growing team. He will focus on driving the adoption of the company's solutions and enhancing its R&D capabilities in the North American market.

"I am excited to lead Biolog-id as we set a new standard of care in the distribution, storage and traceability of high-value products in healthcare," said Mr. Hilsenroth. "It is a privilege to be part of an innovative organization that helps health systems and care providers enhance patient safety and achieve better outcomes."

Before joining Biolog-id, Mr. Hilsenroth served as the vice president and general manager of the medication adherence division at Omnicell, where he built and grew a global division over the last 10 years. Prior to Omnicell, Mr. Hilsenroth held management and staff pharmacy positions at prominent healthcare systems.

Biolog-id has developed a patented smart solution for the management and traceability of sensitive, high-value health products throughout the hospital supply chain to ensure safe delivery from donor to patient. Biolog-id operates in North America, Europe, Middle East, India and Asia Pacific region and has 90 employees worldwide. Biolog-id is owned by its founder, managers and the Xerys Funds.

