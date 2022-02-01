BOUCHERVILLE, QC, Feb. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - The JAMP Pharma Group, a Montreal-based Canadian pharmaceutical company founded over 30 years ago, announced today the creation of its all-new division, BIOJAMP TM . Its mission is to offer biosimilar products aimed at improving the experience of patients and healthcare professionals, at a considerably lower cost than the reference product. By creating this division, the JAMP Pharma Group is displaying its desire and potential to establish itself as a Canadian leader in the biosimilars market.

To achieve this ambitious objective in the biologics market, already a multi-billion-dollar industry in Canada, BIOJAMPTM intends to set itself apart from the competition by simplifying the complex process of transitioning to biosimilars. BIOJAMPTM and its JAMP CareTM support program will also make access to treatment more affordable, while providing a range of additional services without compromising the program's simplicity.

This new division within the JAMP Pharma Group will play an important role in the objectives of provinces and insurers looking to increase recurring annual savings through the use of biosimilars. The JAMP Pharma Group is focusing all its efforts on becoming a key actor and consolidating its mission: help build a future where everyone can live full and healthy lives.

A Vital Partnership

It is worth noting that the creation of BIOJAMPTM is primarily made possible through an exclusive agreement with Alvotech, a world-class biopharmaceutical company entirely specialized in developing and manufacturing high-quality biosimilar medicines. Aligning Alvotech's fully integrated model with BIOJAMPTM's commercial infrastructure and expertise will give Canadian patients access to a wide range of biosimilar products while significantly reducing healthcare system costs. This agreement and JAMP Pharma Group's consistent rapidly paced launches are strategic imperatives that support the Group's ambitions to become Canada's largest pharmaceutical company.

Quotes

"At JAMP Pharma Group, we're always listening to the needs of Canadians and healthcare professionals, as Canadians ourselves. The launch of SimlandiTM, the first product to be commercialized by BIOJAMPTM, is a novel formulation of adalimumab, never launched by a Canadian company despite the fact that this formulation is established as a standard of care in the United States and Europe. We'd be hard pressed to find a better example to clearly illustrate our commitment to meeting the specific needs of patients and healthcare professionals."

Bruno Mäder, President and COO, JAMP Pharma Group

"BIOJAMPTM aims to simplify the experience of patients by reducing barriers and facilitating the transition process. As an example, we are proud to have developed an auto-injector designed for patients with dexterity challenges, who will now be able to operate the SimlandiTM auto-injector more confidently. We will also commercialize a new and unique-to-Canada 80 mg/0.8 mL, format which will reduce the number of injections for certain types of patients."

Thierry Lavoie , Director of Marketing & Business Development, BIOJAMPTM

About JAMP Pharma Group

The Jamp Pharma Group is a Canadian-owned company headquartered in the Montreal area. Having experienced remarkable growth over the past 10 years, the JAMP Pharma Group is active in all segments of the pharmaceutical market thanks to a portfolio of close to 300 molecules. The Group is among the industry leaders in terms of annual prescription volume[1]. With nearly 40 new products approved by Health Canada in the past year, the JAMP Pharma Group is the Canadian leader in product launches[2], broadening the new treatment options available in Canada, including many specialty drugs. The Group also has a Wampole—Laboratoire Suisse Division with more than 180 over-the-counter products including a wide range of vitamins, supplements, and natural products, as well as prescription and branded products from its subsidiary Orimed Pharma.

JAMP Pharma Group



_________________________________ 1 Pharmaceutical manufacturers with the highest reported prescription volume in Canada from August 2016 to August 2021. Based in part on data obtained under licence from IQVIA Solutions Canada Inc. on the following information service: CompuScript, August 2016 to August 2021. All rights reserved. This statement is not necessarily that of IQVIA Solutions Canada Inc. or any of its affiliates or subsidiaries. 2 Number of Notices of Compliance, Health Canada, from April 1, 2020, to March 31, 2021. (Public information available on the Health Canada website.)



SOURCE JAMP Pharma

For further information: Sophie Jacques, Director of Communications, Events and Professional Services, Cell: 514-260-7105, [email protected]