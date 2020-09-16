MISSISSAUGA, ON, Sept. 16, 2020 /CNW/ - Biogen Canada is proud to announce that it has been certified as a Great Place to Work® (GPTW) and named to the 2020 list of Best Workplaces™ in Healthcare. The highly respected recognition highlights organizations that make strong investments in their team and place emphasis on building an outstanding, high-performing workplace culture and positive employee experience.

The list of Best Workplaces™ in Healthcare is compiled based on direct feedback from employees of the hundreds of organizations that were surveyed by GPTW and follows a thorough and independent analysis of the organization's culture. Biogen employees had a direct hand in the company being named to the list, a testament to the level of employee engagement and satisfaction.

"At the heart of every exceptional workplace is an inclusive, people-first culture, where every employee belongs and strongly believes in the organization's mission. Building a team and culture of excellence that will continue to transform healthcare and the lives of patients living with neurological conditions is what drives our commitment to building the best workplace possible for our team," said Marina Vasiliou, Vice President and Managing Director of Biogen Canada Inc. "Our team has the ability to continuously adapt to make the most of our strengths and opportunities, and deliver the best service to our customers, patients and partners. The ranking is an honour and speaks to the strength of our Canadian corporate culture and the passion of our Biogen Canada team."

To be eligible for the Best Workplaces™ in Healthcare list, organizations must be Great Place to Work-Certified™ in the past year and work primarily in the healthcare sector. Great Place to Work® ranks the top companies based on employee Trust Index© survey scores, which provide direct feedback from employees across the healthcare sector. To provide an authentic overall assessment of workplace culture, GPTW's confidential employee survey explores and scores the employees' level of trust in their leaders, the pride they have in their jobs, and the extent to which they enjoy their colleagues through five trust-building dimensions of credibility, respect, fairness, pride and camaraderie.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, GPTW recognizes the world's Best Workplaces in a series of national lists including those published by The Globe & Mail (Canada) and Fortune magazine (USA). Great Place to Work provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. Visit us at www.greatplacetowork.ca or find us on Twitter at @GPTW_Canada.

About Biogen

At Biogen, our mission is clear: we are pioneers in neuroscience. Biogen discovers, develops, and delivers worldwide innovative therapies for people living with serious neurological and neurodegenerative diseases as well as related therapeutic adjacencies. One of the world's first global biotechnology companies, Biogen was founded in 1978 by Charles Weissmann, Heinz Schaller, Kenneth Murray, and Nobel Prize winners Walter Gilbert and Phillip Sharp. Today, Biogen has the leading portfolio of medicines to treat multiple sclerosis, has introduced the first approved treatment for spinal muscular atrophy, commercializes bioimilars of advanced biologics and is focused on advancing neuroscience research programs in multiple sclerosis and neuroimmunology, Alzheimer's disease and dementia, neuromuscular disorders, movement disorders, ophthalmology, immunology, neurocognitive disorders, acute neurology and pain. To learn more, please visit www.biogen.ca .

SOURCE Biogen Canada

For further information: Media Contact: Marija Mandic, +1-905-897-3226, [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.biogen.ca/

