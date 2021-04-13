Biogen Canada receives Top 50 Best Workplaces™ in Canada and Best Workplaces™ for Women distinctions

MISSISSAUGA, ON, April 13, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Biogen Canada Inc. is exceptionally proud to announce that it has been recognized as one of the "Top 50 Best Workplaces™" in Canada and has also been named one of the "Top 50 Best Workplaces™ for Women" in Canada. In addition to these honours, at the end of 2020 Biogen Canada also received recognition as a Best Workplace™ in Healthcare.

These prestigious distinctions are awarded following a thorough and independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work® (GPTW). The lists of top organizations are curated based on direct feedback from thousands of employees from all Great Place to Work-certified companies on five dimensions: credibility, respect, fairness, pride and camaraderie.

"At Biogen we understand that everything starts with our employees which is why we put so much emphasis on creating an environment that attracts talent and builds great relationships. Great people inspire a great workplace, and our passionate team is the force behind our winning workplace culture," said Marina Vasiliou, Vice President and Managing Director of Biogen Canada Inc. "I am incredibly honored to lead an organization that has received these top workplace distinctions and a team who cares deeply and works fearlessly to truly change patient lives; it speaks volumes about who we are. I congratulate the team for their unwavering dedication and contribution to patients living with neurological conditions and the Canadian Healthcare system."

Biogen recognizes that employees are vitally important to the success of our work to support patients and fosters an environment that empowers employees to build rewarding careers. There is a strong belief that innovation is fueled by diversity of opinions and backgrounds. An inclusive workplace empowers the team to achieve better business results, work more effectively with external stakeholders and partners, and transform patient care.

About Biogen

At Biogen, our mission is clear: we are pioneers in neuroscience. Biogen discovers, develops, and delivers worldwide innovative therapies for people living with serious neurological and neurodegenerative diseases as well as related therapeutic adjacencies. One of the world's first global biotechnology companies, Biogen was founded in 1978 by Charles Weissmann, Heinz Schaller, Kenneth Murray, and Nobel Prize winners Walter Gilbert and Phillip Sharp. Today Biogen has the leading portfolio of medicines to treat multiple sclerosis, has introduced the first approved treatment for spinal muscular atrophy, commercializes biosimilars of advanced biologics, and is focused on advancing research programs in multiple sclerosis and neuroimmunology, Alzheimer's disease and dementia, neuromuscular disorders, movement disorders, ophthalmology, neuropsychiatry, immunology, acute neurology, and neuropathic pain. To learn more, please visit www.biogen.ca.

About Great Place to Work®:

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, GPTW recognizes the world's Best Workplaces in a series of national lists including those published by The Globe & Mail (Canada) and Fortune magazine (USA). Great Place to Work provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. Visit us at www.greatplacetowork.ca or find us on Twitter at @GPTW_Canada.

