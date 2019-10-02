Biodôme to Reopen in Spring 2020

MONTREAL, Oct. 2, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Montréal Space for Life announces that the reopening of the Biodôme has been postponed. Montrealers will have to wait until the spring of 2020 to rediscover this iconic facility in its new guise. The delay is due to a combination of different factors, including the complexity of this unique project and the current difficult situation in the construction industry, with the project contractor explaining that it is having to deal with a shortage of specialized tradespeople, as well as procurement problems.

The decision to postpone the reopening is a reflection of the reality of the construction situation and the Biodôme's high standards for animal welfare. The Biodôme cannot reopen until its new animal habitats are fully satisfactory and the animals have had time to become acclimated to their new surroundings. The new time frame will not have any impact on animal welfare, as the regular residents of the Biodôme have been relocated temporarily to other zoological institutions and will stay there until their new homes are ready. Among the animals cared for by Biodôme staff, there have even been a number of births since the start of the work. Life goes on!

The Biodôme Migration, which is the result of an international architectural competition, is an unconventional, one-of-a-kind project. With this impressive transformation, visitors to the new facility will enjoy a unique experience, with new perspectives from high up, redesigned animal habitats and a brand-new mobile app to enhance the visitor experience. Now that the project is really taking shape, the people responsible for it are extremely proud and can't wait to see what Montrealers think of it, starting in the spring of 2020!

Espace pour la vie is made up of four attractions on the same site: the Biodôme, Insectarium, Jardin botanique and Planétarium Rio Tinto Alcan. These four prestigious municipal institutions form Canada's largest natural science museum complex. Together, they are launching a daring, creative urban movement, encouraging all of us to rethink the connection between humankind and nature and cultivate a new way of living.

