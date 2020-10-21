Focused on offering premium quality probiotics that make a real difference in people's lives around the world, the company is adding the Essential line to its existing Pro and Original lines. In keeping with this tradition of high quality, the Essential line fits perfectly into the active and modern lifestyle of today's consumer, always looking for innovative ways to stay healthy. Bio-K Plus offers a dose of probiotics in the form of fun, delightful and balanced functional beverages.

This announcement is the result of more than two years of research and development carried out by Bio-K Plus' experienced team that has developed the best line of functional beverages infused with probiotic bacteria. This project was led by Martin Croteau, Chief Commercial Officer, and was driven by the need to democratize probiotics, making them more accessible for all, and broaden their use to support global health in a more holistic manner.

"For the extended family of Bio-K Plus, this is the beginning of a new chapter. We have an enviable reputation with health professionals, and the fact that now we can integrate into the everyday lives of consumers is a significant achievement for the company. Bio-K Plus remains a reference in the health sector, and our Essential line aims to offer the mass market high-quality, everyday health products that include probiotics in their formulation," said Martin Croteau. "The functional beverage market in North America is growing at an unprecedented pace, and the Essential line possesses all the qualities to be a major player."

"The Essential line offers unique, well-thought-out products and with the same high-quality standards that we expect from Bio-K Plus. What's most interesting about the Essential products is their formulation – with 35 calories or less per portion for iced teas, and 5 calories or less for the sparkling waters. All products are naturally flavoured and contain no artificial colours, flavours or sweeteners. Furthermore, they are organic, non-GMO and are infused with live and active probiotic bacteria, known for their digestive health benefits," explained Stéphanie Côté, nutritionist, athlete and author.

The sparkling waters and iced teas will be available as of the beginning of November across Canada in grocery stores, health food stores, in other major retailers and on Amazon.ca.

About Bio-K Plus International Inc.

Founded in 1994, Bio-K Plus International Inc. (Bio-K Plus) is a family-owned, Quebec-based biotech company located in the Laval High-Tech Science Park. With more than 130 employees, Bio-K Plus is a pioneer in the research, manufacturing and distribution of premium quality probiotics. Investing over 6% of gross revenue in research and development annually, the company is strongly committed to developing new, innovative therapies that improve the health of people around the world.

The Essential line was added to Bio-K Plus' Pro and Original lines in 2020. These functional beverages infused with probiotics were developed to offer a wider variety of probiotic options meeting the everyday needs of the modern and active consumer.

