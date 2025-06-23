BingX Quantum Leap: Turning Intelligence into Impact with AI-Driven Crypto Innovation in H1

BingX AI Evolution ignites a $300M transformation

Over 500 new trading pairs launched, including 35+ AI-focused assets

BingX Labs invested $15M in Web3 liquidity & AI-related innovation

$150M Shield Fund boosts user protection

Global TalentX launches: Cultivate the next-gen of crypto

User-first on full display with the 7th anniversary campaign

BingX approved as VASP by Upbit Korea

BingX x Chelsea FC: AI trading meets Premier League precision

PANAMA CITY, June 23, 2025 /CNW/ -- BingX, a leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 AI company, has embarked on a new transformation journey to redefine the modern cryptocurrency exchange landscape. Central to this shift was the rollout of a five-pillar strategy aimed at putting intelligence into action. This strategy focuses on AI and product innovation, strategic investments in Web3 and AI breakthroughs, global talent development, enhanced trust and security measures, and a steadfast commitment to user-centricity.

The foundation of this transformation started with BingX AI Evolution, a $300 million multi-year investment in artificial intelligence. This initiative introduced a suite of intelligent tools designed to empower traders with real-time data, predictive insights, and more intuitive decision-making. Alongside this, BingX unveiled next-generation products, including BingX AI, ChainSpot, and Copy Trading 2.0, all of which focus on creating a smarter and more personalized trading experience. These efforts were further reflected in the listing of 506 new trading pairs, with more than 35 focused on AI-related projects. Together, these additions highlight BingX's mission to make emerging technologies more accessible to its users.

BingX Labs further cemented its role as a catalyst for Web3 innovation through targeted strategic investments. This included a $15 million investment into Babylon, StakeStone, and Fireverse. These moves reflect BingX's long-term commitment to supporting early-stage innovation and efforts to shape the future of decentralized applications. To further cultivate its long term vision, BingX launched the Global TalentX internship program, aimed at empowering the next generation of builders and thinkers. The program is designed for students and recent graduates eager to contribute to the rapidly evolving Web3 and crypto ecosystem.

"At BingX, we are not simply building a trading platform — we are engineering the infrastructure of tomorrow's intelligent ecosystem," said Vivien Lin, Chief Product Officer at BingX and Head of BingX Labs. "The foundation we've laid on in the first half of 2025 — through AI-powered products, deep integration with emerging technologies, and strategic investments — reflects our belief that the next era of crypto will be defined by intelligence, accessibility, and purpose-driven innovation. As we look ahead, we will continue to transform BingX into a platform where smart technology meets human insight — empowering users with tools that anticipate their needs and scale with their ambitions."

To mark its 7th anniversary, BingX celebrated its users through the "Your Voice, Our Story" campaign, highlighting real user experiences from around the world and reinforcing its commitment to community engagement. As a top-five global derivatives platform and official partner of Chelsea FC, BingX is bridging the discipline of elite sports with the precision and performance of AI-powered trading, proving that innovation, trust, and user empowerment are at the core of its continued growth.

During this time, BingX made significant progress in regulatory compliance and user protection. It was officially added by Upbit Korea as an approved Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) under the Travel Rule framework, demonstrating its commitment to aligning with international standards. To further strengthen user safety, BingX introduced the Shield Fund, a $150 million fully self-funded safety net that serves as a safeguard against unexpected incidents, including technical vulnerabilities, security risks, or malicious cyber threats on the platform.

"This was a monumental first half of the year, and we're just getting started," said Daniel Lai, Chief Business Officer at BingX. "What we've launched in H1 2025 sets the stage for a wave of new innovations we're preparing for the rest of 2025. We're building not just for today's users, but for the future of Web3 and AI technologies."

About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange and Web3 AI company, serving a global community of over 20 million users. With a comprehensive suite of AI-powered products and services, including derivatives, spot trading, and copy trading, BingX caters to the evolving needs of users across all experience levels, from beginners to professionals. Committed to building a trustworthy and intelligent trading platform, BingX empowers users with innovative tools designed to enhance performance and confidence. In 2024, BingX proudly became the official crypto exchange partner of Chelsea Football Club, marking an exciting debut in the world of sports sponsorship.

For more information please visit: https://bingx.com/

SOURCE BingX

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]