PANAMA CITY, Aug. 5, 2025 /CNW/ -- BingX, a leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 AI company, announced enhancements of BingX AI with a suite of integrated analysis functions tailored to users' actual needs. Designed to simplify complex trading decisions, BingX AI offers users multi-dimensional and real-time analyses to navigate the complexities of cryptocurrency markets.

BingX AI Delivers All-Round Analysis for Better-Informed Trading

First launched in May this year, BingX AI is powered by a multi-model AI engine and a deep pool of historical and real-time data. It offers traders a conversation interface to request, receive, and act on insights instantly, covering everything from macro market sentiment to personalized position strategies.

BingX AI provides full-spectrum analysis of:

Candlestick: Automatic breakdown of patterns, price levels, and support/resistance zones with clear operational guidance.

Automatic breakdown of patterns, price levels, and support/resistance zones with clear operational guidance. Market: Real-time identification of critical developments based on watchlists, liquidity flows, and sentiment data.

Real-time identification of critical developments based on watchlists, liquidity flows, and sentiment data. Token : On-demand research and summaries of projects and coins to capture emerging opportunities.

On-demand research and summaries of projects and coins to capture emerging opportunities. Position: Continuously evaluates open positions and provides actionable adjustments to improve risk management and maximize potential returns.

Continuously evaluates open positions and provides actionable adjustments to improve risk management and maximize potential returns. Order: Assesses open orders against market conditions to forecast the likelihood and timing of order fulfillment.

Vivien Lin, Chief Product Officer at BingX, said: "BingX AI is more than just a tool - it's a strategic partner that puts professional-grade analysis in the hands of the everyday trader of all experience levels. With comprehensive, intelligent functionality like candlestick, market, trading, and token analysis, our goal is to close the gap between hard data and decision-making. This is the next step in BingX's commitment to redefining the future of crypto trading and making it smarter and more accessible for all."

BingX AI forms a key part of BingX's AI Evolution Strategy, a $300M initiative to embed AI across the platform. As the strategy advances, BingX will continue to release new features designed to move trading from reactive to proactive, creating a user experience built upon foundations of intelligence, transparency, and accessibility.

About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange and Web3 AI company, serving a global community of over 20 million users. With a comprehensive suite of AI-powered products and services, including derivatives, spot trading, and copy trading, BingX caters to the evolving needs of users across all experience levels, from beginners to professionals. Committed to building a trustworthy and intelligent trading platform, BingX empowers users with innovative tools designed to enhance performance and confidence. In 2024, BingX proudly became the official crypto exchange partner of Chelsea Football Club, marking an exciting debut in the world of sports sponsorship.

For more information, please visit: https://bingx.com/

SOURCE BingX

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]