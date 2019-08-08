Bimbo Canada Wins Canadian Grand Prix New Product Award for Sanissimo Chia and Flax Oven-Baked Crackers

TORONTO, Aug. 8, 2019 /CNW/ - Bimbo Canada is pleased to announce it has won the best new product award in the Retail Council of Canada's 26th annual Grand Prix Awards. Evaluated by a jury composed of people working in the grocery and consumer packaged goods industry, as well as journalists and dietitians, Sanissimo Chia and Flax Oven-baked Crackers is the best new savoury snack in Canada.

"Our goal each day is to produce high-quality, unique products that offer Canadians healthy, delicious and easy options to make smart snacking easier, without ever sacrificing on taste," says Heather Crees, Vice President, Marketing, Bimbo Canada. "With many new products released to market each year, we are honoured to receive this recognition for our Sanissimo Chia and Flax Oven-Baked Crackers which are simply baked, simply wholesome and simply delicious."

Every Sanissimo product is crafted using wholesome ingredients, which ensures Canadians feel good about what they are eating. Sanissimo Chia and Flax is made with a simple recipe with a pinch of salt, no sugar added, no artificial colours or flavours, are Gluten‑free, and Non‑GMO.

Now in its 26th year, the Retail Council of Canada's Canadian Grand Prix New Product Award aims is to celebrate innovation and creativity in the food industry.

About Bimbo Canada

Bimbo Canada, a proud member of Grupo Bimbo since May 2014, is a leading producer and distributor of packaged fresh bread and bakery products with brands such as Dempster's®, Villaggio®, POM®, Bon Matin®, Ben's®, McGavins®, Vachon®, Stonemill®, Sanissimo, and Takis. In business for more than 100 years, the Company operates 18 bakeries and employs approximately 4,500 associates across Canada. For more information, please visit www.bimbocanada.com.

SOURCE Bimbo Canada

