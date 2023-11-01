Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport kicks off the season of giving to assist community members in need

Month-long donation drive for Daily Bread Food Bank aims to bring airport passengers, employers and workers together to combat food scarcity ahead of the holidays

TORONTO, Nov. 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport (Billy Bishop Airport) is kicking off the season of giving early by announcing a month-long donation drive at the airport for Toronto's Daily Bread Food Bank. Donations will go toward helping the thousands of families facing hunger and food insecurity this holiday season.

Neil Hetherington, President and CEO of Daily Bread Food Bank, RJ Steenstra, President and CEO of PortsToronto, and Neil Pakey, President and CEO of Nieuport Aviation announced this morning a fundraising campaign this November at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport in support of Daily Bread Food Bank. (CNW Group/Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport)

More than 12,000 new individuals access Daily Bread for the first time each month, and with food inflation and rising rents, these numbers are expected to grow. Moreover, a staggering 28% of adults report missing a whole day of meals because they did not have enough money for food. Billy Bishop Airport is committed to not only connecting people to the places they want to be, but also connecting its community to a brighter future, and given the number of Torontonians and visitors passing through the airport, it makes for the perfect place to host a donation drive.

"Billy Bishop Airport is an integral part of its community," said Neil Pakey, President and CEO, Nieuport Aviation, owner and operator of the passenger terminal at Billy Bishop Airport. "Together with our partner PortsToronto, we're committed to making a measurable difference in people's lives. We're proud to work together to support Daily Bread—a very worthwhile cause any time of the year, but particularly during the holiday season when need tends to be higher."

Passengers, employers from across the airport ecosystem, workers and anyone else passionate about ensuring no one in Toronto goes hungry are encouraged to donate by visiting the drive's webpage. To make donating as easy as possible, signage containing a QR code has been placed in the airport's atrium and lounges, and to encourage participation, Billy Bishop Airport will be providing updates on the drive and stories about the food bank's employees, volunteers and users on social media for the entire month.

"Food insecurity is a growing concern in the City of Toronto and across the region as families struggle with issues of affordability and often have to make difficult decisions to make ends meet," says RJ Steenstra, President and Chief Executive Officer at PortsToronto, owner and operator of Billy Bishop Airport. "In hosting this campaign at Billy Bishop Airport, we are connecting the cause with thousands of passengers, staff and community members—and each among us has the opportunity to demonstrate our compassion and strength by coming together and supporting those in need this holiday season."

"Food is a human right, and no one should face barriers in accessing the food they need," says Neil Hetherington, CEO of Daily Bread Food Bank. "We are deeply grateful to partners like Billy Bishop Airport for their dedication and support to help ensure that everyone in need of food will have a place to turn to this holiday season."

The total amount raised to help those accessing Daily Bread Food Bank's services will be announced at a media event in December.

About Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport (YTZ)

Offering service to more than 20 cities in Canada and the U.S., with connection opportunities to more than 80 international destinations via our airlines' networks, Billy Bishop Airport is an important international gateway and a key driver to Toronto's economy, supporting 4,740 jobs, including 2,080 directly associated with the airport operations, and facilitating healthcare for Ontarians by providing a base for medevac services connected to local hospitals.

Billy Bishop Airport is renowned for its unique travel experience, efficiency and customer service and has won a series of passenger-driven awards. With a focus on cleaner, greener and quieter operations, Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport has made significant upgrades in recent years to achieve its sustainability goals, which are reported on an annual basis. Billy Bishop Airport is owned and operated by PortsToronto. To learn more, click here.

About Nieuport Aviation

Nieuport Aviation is the owner and operator of the Passenger Terminal at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport. Backed by significant international expertise in managing aviation infrastructure, we are committed to world-class customer service. In addition to managing the Passenger Terminal, Nieuport Aviation offers passengers a free bus shuttle service between the airport and downtown Toronto, helping to provide a seamless travel experience. To learn more, click here.

About PortsToronto

For more than 100 years PortsToronto has worked with its partners at the federal, provincial and municipal levels to enhance the economic growth of the City of Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area. PortsToronto owns and operates Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport, which welcomed approximately 2.8 million passengers in 2019; the Outer Harbour Marina, one of Canada's largest freshwater marinas; and, Marine Terminal 52, which provides transportation, distribution, storage and container services to businesses at the Port of Toronto. PortsToronto is committed to fostering strong, healthy and sustainable communities and has invested more than $14 million since 2009 in charitable initiatives and environmental programs that benefit communities along Toronto's waterfront and beyond. PortsToronto operates in accordance with the Canada Marine Act and is guided by a nine-member board with representation from all three levels of government. To learn more, click here.

About Daily Bread Food Bank

Daily Bread Food Bank works towards long-term solutions to end hunger and poverty and runs innovative programs to support individuals living on low income and experiencing food insecurity. Daily Bread distributes fresh and shelf-stable food, and fresh-cooked meals to 207 food programs at 132 member agencies across Toronto. Daily Bread also publishes the influential Who's Hungry report - an annual survey measuring trends in food insecurity and poverty in Toronto to educate the public and spark policy change. To learn more, click here.

