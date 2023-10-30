Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport and Destination Toronto launch innovative digital guide to Toronto

Nieuport Aviation, PortsToronto, The Waterfront BIA, and Destination Toronto highlight all that awaits visitors just steps from Billy Bishop, Toronto's City Airport

TORONTO, Oct. 30, 2023 /CNW/ - Nieuport Aviation, owner and operator of the terminal building at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport (Billy Bishop Airport); PortsToronto, owner and operator of Billy Bishop Airport; The Waterfront BIA; and Destination Toronto have partnered to launch a digital guide for arriving passengers that highlights the accessibility of Toronto's downtown airport as a gateway to the waterfront and to the city's diverse restaurants, attractions, activities and neighbourhoods.

New digital guide for passengers arriving at Billy Bishop Airport highlights the accessibility of Toronto’s downtown airport as a gateway to the waterfront and to the city’s diverse restaurants, attractions, activities and neighbourhoods. (CNW Group/Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport)

"Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport is the front door for millions of travellers to the vibrant communities that make up Toronto," says Neil Pakey, President and CEO of Nieuport Aviation. "From our location just a walk or shuttle ride away from the waterfront and city centre to our community partnerships and the economic activity we facilitate, we are Toronto's airport. This guide not only does a great job of giving visitors the information they need on all that the city has to offer, but its ease of use also perfectly complements the convenience that passengers love and expect of the Billy Bishop experience."

The foundation of the initiative is a bespoke and ever-evolving digital guide for anyone visiting Toronto and looking for adventure, culture, romance or a fun family day. The guide acts as a one-stop-shop featuring information on a variety of attractions and events in Toronto's exciting waterfront and downtown.

The guide is supported by a suite of physical and digital signage located in high-traffic areas of the airport terminal and pedestrian tunnel, with matching creative featured on the Destination Toronto website. The eye-catching in-terminal graphics feature a QR code linking directly to the guide and are designed to capture the imagination of arriving passengers regardless of their area of interest—from dining, dating, and dancing to concerts, sporting events, family fun and more.

"This Destination Guide is a wonderful tool that showcases the world-class attractions, sporting events and cultural institutions that are within walking, biking, complimentary shuttle and public transit distance from Billy Bishop Airport—a convenient gateway to Toronto for millions of business and leisure travellers each year," says RJ Steenstra, President and Chief Executive Officer at PortsToronto.

"We are proud to support the new Destination Guide, that showcases the vibrancy and attractions of Toronto's waterfront, to visitors looking to experience our dynamic city," says Tim Kocur, Executive Director of the Waterfront BIA.

"Arriving at Billy Bishop Airport is already an iconic part of the Toronto travel experience. The city is tantalizingly close and this guide helps visitors navigate with confidence through Toronto's expansive waterfront and encourages deeper exploration throughout the city's many diverse neighbourhoods," says Andrew Weir, Executive Vice President of Destination Toronto.

About Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport (YTZ)

Offering service to more than 20 cities in Canada and the U.S., with connection opportunities to more than 80 international destinations via our airlines' networks, Billy Bishop Airport is an important international gateway and a key driver to Toronto's economy, generating more than $470 million in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) each year and supporting 4,740 jobs, including 2,080 directly associated with the airport operations and facilitating healthcare for Ontarians by providing a base for medevac services connected to local hospitals.. Billy Bishop Airport is renowned for its unique travel experience, efficiency and customer service and has won a series of passenger-driven awards. With a focus on cleaner, greener and quieter operations, Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport has made significant upgrades in recent years to achieve its sustainability goals, which are reported on an annual basis. Billy Bishop Airport is owned and operated by PortsToronto.

About Nieuport Aviation

Nieuport Aviation is the owner and operator of the Passenger Terminal at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport. Backed by significant international expertise in managing aviation infrastructure, we are committed to world-class customer service for the airport's 2.8 million passengers. In addition to managing the Passenger Terminal, Nieuport Aviation offers passengers a free bus shuttle service between the airport and downtown Toronto, helping to provide a seamless travel experience. For more information, please visit www.nieuport.com.

About Waterfront BIA

Representing businesses along the Queens Quay corridor, the Waterfront BIA (WBIA) is committed to supporting businesses, unifying the Waterfront and engaging the community. Activities of the WBIA include representing the area on key policy and advocacy issues, making targeted public realm improvements and highlighting the area's vibrancy with activations and daily promotion online.

About Destination Toronto

Toronto's visitor economy is a vital economic engine for the city, generating more than $10 billion in economic activity and supporting 70,000 jobs in 2019. Destination Toronto's mandate is to reflect the breadth and diversity of Toronto's people, places and culture to inspire residents and visitors to meet, visit and explore our city. Operating in partnership with the City of Toronto, the Greater Toronto Hotel Association and the Ontario Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Sport, Destination Toronto markets and promotes the city to locals and visitors, attracts and supports major meetings and events, and supports local businesses to maximize the opportunities of visitor spending. For more information, please visit DestinationToronto.com.

SOURCE Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport

For further information: Ryan White, Senior Manager, Communications and Public Affairs, Nieuport Aviation, [email protected]