MONTRÉAL, Nov. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - In a brief submitted this week to the Committee on Citizen Relations, the Fédération québécoise des professeures et professeurs d'université (FQPPU) is raising concerns. Bill 74 (B74), recently introduced by the Ministre de l'Immigration, de la Francisation et de l'Intégration, could disrupt Québec's higher education landscape. Under the guise of improving regulations for the admission of international students, this bill grants the government new decision-making powers. These powers pose a threat to the autonomy of universities and their ability to attract global talent.

By granting the government the authority to block the admission of international students to specific disciplines and institutions, B74 undermines a crucial principle: the independence of universities in the governance of their academic affairs. Madeleine Pastinelli, president of the FQPPU, states, "This power transfer could deprive institutions of their autonomy, indirectly preventing them from defining their educational offerings. Furthermore, Québec risks missing out on valuable international perspectives that enhance our research and inspire innovative solutions to today's challenges. We firmly believe that the government stands to lose by intervening in decisions that rightfully lie with our universities."

The FQPPU's Three Major Concerns:

Threatened Autonomy

The bill centralizes decision-making power within the government, excluding universities from decisions that directly impact their administration of academic affairs. This restricts institutions from setting priorities and adjusting their programs to address local, national, and international needs.



Weakened Program Viability

Universities, especially those outside of urban areas, often depend on international student enrollment to maintain the sustainability of certain programs. The bill risks compromising these programs' survival by restricting their admission at its discretion.



Québec's Decreasing Appeal

Québec risks losing its reputation as a leading destination for study due to increasingly restrictive regulations and a lack of transparency. International students bring essential diversity and dynamism to Québec's campuses. Limiting their access would signal exclusion, ultimately diminishing Québec's appeal.

FQPPU Recommendations

To ensure a future in which Québec's universities remain independent and internationally attractive, the FQPPU recommends that the National Assembly amend the proposed bill to include at least the following measures:

Consult the university community before making any decisions affecting the admission of international students.

Conduct impact assessments to evaluate the effects of any proposed restrictions and create funding mechanisms to support programs at risk.

to evaluate the effects of any proposed restrictions and create funding mechanisms to support programs at risk. Increase transparency in selection criteria to maintain Québec's reputation as a leading study destination.

The FQPPU, representing over 8,000 professors, reaffirms its commitment to collaborating with the government to safeguard the autonomy and collegial governance of Québec's universities.

A Ministry in Decline

Bill 74 highlights a troubling trend in which the Ministère de l'Enseignement supérieur is losing essential responsibilities to other ministries that are often disconnected from the needs and goals of the academic community. This situation mirrors Québec's adoption of Bill 44 last spring, which resulted in the transfer of the Fonds de recherche du Québec (FRQ) to the Ministère de l'Économie, de l'Innovation et de l'Énergie. This decision sparked significant opposition within the scientific community.

"As Québec aims to uphold high-quality research and train the best researchers, it is essential to have a strong and responsive ministry of higher education that engages with the academic community," states Madeleine Pastinelli. "We are increasingly worried that decision-makers are becoming more detached from the realities on the ground, failing to understand the true impact of the changes they impose."

Since 1991, the FQPPU has been Québec's university faculty's coordinating and representative body.

