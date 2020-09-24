Bill 66 - First Nations must be heard

WENDAKE, QC, Sept. 24, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - In reaction to the tabling of Bill 66 on economic recovery, the Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador (AFNQL) deplores the complete lack of consideration for the realities of First Nations as presented by the First Nations leaders. The new version of the defunct Bill 61 confirms Quebec's lack of consideration, even indifference, for economic recovery that is First Nations specific.

Despite a presentation made before a parliamentary committee last June and correspondence sent on August 7th suggesting a proactive approach, nothing seems to work. The Government of Quebec continues to act as if First Nations and their issues are in a separate box. "First Nations issues must be part of the public debate and they deserve to be heard as part of the study of the Bill, especially with regard to economic issues where First Nations are light years away from Quebec. And yet, a good part of the wealth comes from the ancestral territories of our nations," said Ghislain Picard, Chief of the AFNQL, in reaction to the tabling of Bill 66.

"We're willing to go into solution mode, but we cannot discuss with empty chairs. We need someone to listen," added Ghislain Picard, while specifying that the message before the parliamentary committee in June and the letter of last August focused on First Nations economic recovery simply fell on deaf ears.

"It is time for First Nations to be heard. The time has come for the government to acknowledge our realities, even more precarious, in the pandemic context," concluded the Chief of the AFNQL.

About the AFNQL

The Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador is the political organization regrouping 43 Chiefs of the First Nations in Quebec and Labrador. Follow us on Twitter @APNQL

SOURCE Assembly of First Nations of Quebec and Labrador

For further information: Alain Garon, [email protected], Communications Officer, Cell.: (418) 254-4620

Related Links

http://apnql.com

