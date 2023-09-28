TIOHTIÀ:KE (MONTREAL), Sept. 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Gathered in Montreal as part of the Assembly of the Great Circle of First Nations, the Chiefs of the Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador (AFNQL) today unanimously adopted the Declaration on the Rights of First Nations to Self-Determination and Cultural Safety.

This declaration confirms the legitimacy of the principles that our governments have always defended, in particular the inherent right to self-determination, which is the main principle to respect to ensure cultural safety. By adopting the Declaration, the leaders are asserting their position and the legitimacy of the principles that our governments have always upheld.

"For the Chiefs, cultural safety is of utmost importance to First Nations, because our rights and the safety of our people must be at the forefront and fully respected. By failing to integrate First Nations organizations and governments at the very beginning of a legislative process that directly affects them, the government is once again heading down the wrong path," said Ghislain Picard, Chief of the AFNQL.

The Declaration on the Rights of First Nations to Self-Determination and Cultural Safety is a clear and unequivocal affirmation that First Nations have the inherent right to cultural self-determination and self-government, and in particular to cultural safety. It also serves as a reminder that First Nations have the power to enact their own policies, laws, and regulations to ensure that their populations may develop and receive the public services to which they are entitled to in a culturally safe environment.

SOURCE Assembly of First Nations of Quebec and Labrador

