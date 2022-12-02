Bike Share Toronto Ramps up Service For The Distillery Winter Village

More Bikes, Easier Drop Offs

TORONTO, Dec. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Just in time for the festive season, Bike Share Toronto has increased its operations to better support those who prefer to ride a bike to and from The Distillery Winter Village.

Bike Share Toronto is ramping up service for The Distillery Winter Village by offering valet service at the Trinity St and Front St E station. The increased service began on November 17th and will run every Thursday - Sunday from 4:00 - 8:00 pm until December 31st.

Bike Share Toronto will staff the valet station with Mobile Community Ambassadors who will have extra bikes and docking points to ensure bikes are readily available and provide a hassle free drop off.

"The Distillery Winter Village is a top destination in Toronto during the holiday season for getting into the holiday spirit," said Bike Share Toronto Director Justin Hanna. "The Toronto Parking Authority and Bike Share Toronto are pleased to provide this additional service, to help make the experience of getting there, and back, both simple and seamless."

"We're excited to partner with Bike Share Toronto to encourage visitors coming to The Distillery Winter Village to leave their cars at home and enjoy biking down instead," said Rik Ocvirk, Director of Experiences and Events, The Distillery Historic District. "We've been working very hard with City officials and consulting with the local residents of the Gooderham & Worts Neighbourhood Association to help ease traffic in the area during the holiday season. We hope Torontonians will consider Bike Share Toronto when planning their visit this year."

For more information and area map, please visit: https://bikesharetoronto.com/winter-riding/

About Toronto Parking Authority

The Toronto Parking Authority (TPA) strives to become the world's best provider of sustainable parking, bike share and last-mile mobility experiences by creating a seamless customer experience that delivers on choice, ease, and speed through the City. TPA is an independent agency of the City of Toronto and contributes significant revenues to the City's general reserves – over $1.3 billion since 2002 – used to fund essential City programs. Green P remains one of the most trusted brands for transportation services in the GTHA, contributing to the vibrancy and growth of businesses and residents in the communities it serves. TPA is focused on becoming an integrated part of Toronto's transportation network and is committed to supporting Climate Action through its expansion of Electric Vehicle charging and Bike Share services.

Follow The Distillery Historic District on social media for live updates about The Distillery Winter Village: @distilleryTO, #DistilleryWinterVillage, or visit: www.thedistillerywintervillage.com.

