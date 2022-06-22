Bike Share Toronto Increases Service to Support Riding to Pride This weekend

More Bikes, Easier Drop Offs

TORONTO, June 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Bike Share Toronto will be increasing its operations from June 23 – 26 to better support those who prefer to ride a bike to and from this weekend's Pride festivities.

Valet stations will be strategically placed around the downtown core to make it easier for anyone headed to Pride to find and drop off bikes.

Bike Share Toronto operator Shift Transit will staff the valet stations with Mobile Community Ambassadors who will have extra bikes and docking points to ensure bikes are readily available and provide a hassle free drop off.

"After a two-year break, the Toronto Parking Authority and Bike Share Toronto are excited to see the Pride festivities back in person, and in full swing," said Bike Share Toronto Director Justin Hanna. "We expect record numbers participating in the many events this year, so we're increasing our valet service to help make the experience of getting there simple and seamless."

"Shift Transit's ultimate mission is to provide our clients with exceptional service. We are thrilled to work with Bike Share Toronto to increase operational readiness to help people move around the city with greater ease this Pride weekend," said Michael Blanc, General Manager, Bike Share Toronto at Shift Transit.

Valet stations are offered as a supplementary service. We encourage Pride goers to plan ahead and make getting there easier with Bike Share Toronto.

Check out one of these Valet Stations June 23-26

Thursday June 23 ( 5PM-9PM )

Bay St / Wellesley St W

Jarvis St / Isabella St

Friday June 24 ( 12PM-2AM )

Bay St / Wellesley St W

Jarvis St / Isabella St

Saturday June 25 and Sunday June 26 ( 9AM-2AM )

Bay St / Wellesley St W

Jarvis St / Isabella St

Dundas St E / Victoria St

Yonge St / Yorkville Ave

For more information, please visit: https://bikesharetoronto.com/valet-stations/

About Toronto Parking Authority

The Toronto Parking Authority (TPA) strives to become the world's best provider of sustainable parking, bike share and last-mile mobility experiences by creating a seamless customer experience that delivers on choice, ease, and speed through the City. TPA is an independent agency of the City of Toronto and contributes significant revenues to the City's general reserves – over $1.3 billion since 2002 – used to fund essential City programs. Green P remains one of the most trusted brands for transportation services in the GTHA, contributing to the vibrancy and growth of businesses and residents in the communities it serves. TPA is focused on becoming an integrated part of Toronto's transportation network and is committed to supporting Climate Action through its expansion of Electric Vehicle charging and Bike Share services.

About Shift Transit

Shift Transit is a leading provider in shared mobility operations, managing 25,000 mobility assets on a daily basis. Shift Transit offers clients a robust suite of services, including vehicle maintenance, repair, recharging/refueling, rebalancing, marketing and sales, and government relations support. For more information, visit www.shifttransit.net

