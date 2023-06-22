Bike Share Toronto Increases Service to Support Bike Riding to Pride This weekend

More Bikes, Easier Drop Offs

TORONTO, June 22, 2023 /CNW/ - Bike Share Toronto will increase its operations from June 22 – 25 to better support those using Bike Share Toronto to travel to and from this weekend's Pride festivities.

Valet stations will be strategically placed around the downtown core to make it easier for anyone headed to Pride to find and drop off bikes.

Bike Share Toronto will staff the valet stations with Mobile Community Ambassadors who will have extra bikes and docking points to ensure bikes are readily available and provide a hassle free drop off.

"The Toronto Parking Authority is excited to participate in the Pride festivities again this year," said Bike Share Toronto Director Justin Hanna. "Increasing Bike Share's valet service will help us achieve our goal of making the experience of getting to and from Pride events simple and seamless."

Valet stations are offered as a supplementary service. We encourage Pride goers to plan ahead and make getting there easier with Bike Share Toronto.

Check out one of these Valet Stations June 22-25.

Pride Valet Station Locations and Schedule:

Bay St / Wellesley St W

Jarvis St / Isabella St

June 22-23 (Thursday-Friday)

5 pm - 2 am

June 24 (Saturday)

11 am - 2 am

June 25 (Sunday)

9 am - 6 pm

For more information, please visit: https://bikesharetoronto.com/valet-stations/

