Bike Rodeo Coming to Richmond - Free Helmets, Free Lunch & a New Way to Think About Safety

RICHMOND, ON, May 29, 2025 /CNW/ - The BrainSTRONG Network, in partnership with the Ottawa Police Service, is proud to present a Bike Rodeo on Saturday, June 14 at 10:00 AM at the Richmond Memorial Community Centre.

This free, family-friendly event is open to all ages and includes fun bike safety activities, a skills obstacle course, and free lunch for everyone. Helmets are required — but if you don't have one, the Ottawa Police will have 100 helmets to give away.

The event will also launch "I am BrainSTRONG", a new movement focused on changing how kids see helmet use. While helmet laws exist, they're often ignored by kids who don't fully understand the risks of not wearing one.

"I am BrainSTRONG is the first event to try to shift the mindset around helmets — not by enforcing rules, but by changing kids' perspectives," says Robert Wein, founder of BrainSTRONG. "In 1979, the NHL made helmets mandatory. Players didn't like it at first, but referees enforced the rule. Today, no player would dream of playing without one. We want to achieve that same shift in mindset — but with biking, and without needing a referee."

To kick off the campaign, a press conference will be held on Tuesday, June 3 at 1:00 PM, also at the Richmond Memorial Community Centre (6095 Perth St). Robert Wein will be joined by Zenon Konopka, retired NHL player, who will speak about his experience with concussions and the importance of helmets.

Event Details:

Press Conference: Tuesday, June 3 at 1:00 PM

Bike Rodeo: Saturday, June 14 at 10:00 AM

Register for Bike Rodeo: brainstrongnetwork.org/rodeo

Richmond Memorial Community Centre, 6095 Perth St, Richmond

Free helmets | Obstacle course | Free lunch | All ages welcome!

SOURCE BrainSTRONG Network

Media Contact: Robert Wein, Founder, BrainSTRONG Network, [email protected], 613-791-9346