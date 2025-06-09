Bike Rodeo in Richmond - Free Helmets, Free Lunch & A New Way to Think About Helmet Safety

RICHMOND, ON, June 9, 2025 /CNW/ - The BrainSTRONG Network, in partnership with the Ottawa Police Service, invites families to a Bike Rodeo on Saturday, June 14 at 10:00 AM at the Richmond Memorial Community Centre (6095 Perth Street).

This free, all-ages event will feature:

A fun and safe bike obstacle course

Helmet safety tips from Ottawa Police

Police 100 free helmets for kids who need one

for kids who need one Free lunch for everyone

More than just fun, this event will also mark the launch of "I am BrainSTRONG" — a powerful new movement designed to change the way kids think about wearing their helmets.

Today, helmet laws are often seen by kids as something they have to follow — but not something they believe in. BrainSTRONG is working to flip that thinking from "have to" to "want to."

"In 1979, the NHL made helmets mandatory. Players didn't like it — until they saw why it mattered," says Robert Wein, founder of BrainSTRONG. "Now, no hockey player would ever hit the ice without one. That's the culture shift we want to spark with biking. It starts by helping kids see wearing a helmet as a smart choice — not just a rule."

Join us and be part of the shift. Be part of a safer, smarter biking community.

EVENT DETAILS:

Bike Rodeo: Saturday, June 14 at 10:00 AM

Richmond Memorial Community Centre, 6095 Perth St, Richmond

Obstacle course | Free helmets | Free lunch | All ages welcome

Register now at: https://go.brainstrong.ca/rodeo

