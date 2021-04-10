MONTREAL, April 10, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The Société du parc Jean-Drapeau (SPJD) announces the full reopening of the bike path linking Montréal / Saint-Lambert / Champlain Bridge Estacade / Sainte-Catherine starting today, April 10.

The bike path, a marked trail that is about 14 kilometres long and reserved for the use of cyclists, is one of the rare places where you can cross the Saint Lawrence River by bike. The path, which is part of The Great Trail and Route Verte, offers a multitude of spectacular views of the city's downtown core.

Detour for the Victoria Bridge cycling overpass

The SPJD advises users of the bike path that the detour on the Victoria Bridge will be continued this season. Cyclists must use the safe passage section of the traffic lane because the cycling overpass is still unusable.

The detour was implemented because structural problems were detected on the overpass, forcing its closure in 2020. The detour will enable cyclists, notably from Saint Lambert, to have a direct access to Parc Jean-Drapeau when they want to head toward Montréal, rather than having to use the multi-purpose pathways on the Champlain and Jacques-Cartier Bridges.

The SPJD wishes to remind all Parc users to refer to the public notices posted on its website to properly plan their travels to the Parc. The 2021 Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve provisional schedule and all notices related to accessing the Parc are available at parcjeandrapeau.com.

