"Seeing the Holiday Birks Splash collection inspired my dancing," says Jefferson. "My favorite piece worn in the video would have to be the Birks Splash Diamond Lariat Necklace. It was so elegant, and I felt so powerful wearing it. I'm drawn to the perfect balance. My vision was to showcase my fragility and my strength, meeting in complete harmony."

The new Birks Splash collection features diamonds set in 18KT white gold. The diamonds are meticulously cut, to evoke the free flow of raindrops. Like Jefferson, the collection is joyous and sophisticated with a refreshing, vibrant spirit.

In the campaign film, Jefferson is wearing:

"We are thrilled to have had the opportunity to showcase Kylie in her element," says Katie Reusch, Bijoux Birks Marketing Director. "Her choreography and free spirit make the narrative of this collection truly come to life. Kylie's grace and elegance captures the essence of Birks Splash."

The partnership between Bijoux Birks and Jefferson began in May, when Jefferson was named Bijoux Birks' first Birks Splash ambassador, celebrating women who 'Make a Splash'. The collaboration was launched in conjunction with Bijoux Birks' expansion in the U.S. market, securing distribution in 16 Saks Fifth Avenue locations across the country and on Saks.com.

The new Bijoux Birks Holiday Splash Collection is available for purchase in Canada at select Maison Birks stores and online at Birks.com.

About Bijoux Birks

Established in 1879, Bijoux Birks (Birks Group Inc.) is Canada's leading designer of fine jewellery, bridal jewellery and gifts all available at Maison Birks stores and other luxury jewellery retails across North America and the United Kingdom. A beloved national treasure and a coveted symbol of Canadian luxury, Bijoux Birks jewellery is recognized internationally for incomparable quality and the delight brought to its beholders. The iconic Birks Blue Box has proudly been part of Canadians' stories since 1879. Additional information can be found on the Birks website, Birks.com. @maisonbirks

