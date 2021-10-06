Bijoux Birks partnered with Toronto-based advertising agency Junction59 to develop the multi-media campaign that includes social, digital, in-store and OOH. The campaign was filmed in Montreal where Birks opened their first boutique in 1879. The campaign was inspired by the 'joie de vivre' of two people meeting for the first time, and the moment they know they are meant to be together. The couple enters into their own joyful, dreamlike state, dancing as if time stood still. The couple is played by dancers Brönte Poiré-Prest & Rahmane Belkebiche.

Campaign Ads can be viewed at:

Bijoux Birks is also launching their first-ever pop-up wedding chapel. The brand invited couples to share their love stories online to win a micro-wedding. The wedding ceremonies are taking place in The Loft at Baro, 485 King St West, on Tuesday, October 12th, and Wednesday, October 13th, 2021. Each couple will walk down the aisle to live music and will be married in a 15-minute ceremony performed by a legal officiant. Everything from décor to bouquets and boutonnières will be provided. The ceremony will be followed by a 45-minute reception that includes a celebratory toast and light catering for up to 20 guests. A photographer will also be on site to capture the joyous occasion.

About Bijoux Birks

Established in 1879, Bijoux Birks (Birks Group Inc.) is Canada's leading designer of fine jewellery, bridal jewellery and gifts all available at Maison Birks stores and other luxury jewellery retails across North America and the United Kingdom. A beloved national treasure and a coveted symbol of Canadian luxury, Bijoux Birks jewellery is recognized internationally for incomparable quality and the delight brought to its beholders. The iconic Birks Blue Box has proudly been part of Canadians' stories since 1879. Additional information can be found on the Birks website, Birks.com. @maisonbirks

About Junction59

Junction59 is a Canadian, data-driven, integrated advertising agency based in Toronto with clients across a broad range of industry sectors. They are driven by the fact that there is almost always a smarter way to market, and their creative and strategic work focuses on creating emotional connections with audiences and measurable results for clients. To learn more visit junction59.com

