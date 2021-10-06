Oct 06, 2021, 10:04 ET
Celebrating 'The Moment You Know' with 360-degree strategy, including print, digital and a wedding pop-up chapel
MONTREAL, Oct. 6, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Bijoux Birks, Canada's leading designer of wedding and fine jewellery, has been celebrating Canadian love stories for over 140 years. In advance of the holiday season, the most popular time of year for engagements, Bijoux Birks is launching a national advertising campaign and a wedding pop-up chapel in Toronto. The advertising campaign features Bijoux Birks' newest design, the Birks Blue® Round Diamond Solitaire engagement ring. The design includes a sapphire gemstone mounted in the setting as a nod to the bridal tradition of 'something blue'. "After a difficult last year and a half, we want to celebrate love," says Katie Reusch, Bijoux Birks Marketing Director. "With this campaign, we are highlighting the beauty of the moment you know you have found the one."
Bijoux Birks partnered with Toronto-based advertising agency Junction59 to develop the multi-media campaign that includes social, digital, in-store and OOH. The campaign was filmed in Montreal where Birks opened their first boutique in 1879. The campaign was inspired by the 'joie de vivre' of two people meeting for the first time, and the moment they know they are meant to be together. The couple enters into their own joyful, dreamlike state, dancing as if time stood still. The couple is played by dancers Brönte Poiré-Prest & Rahmane Belkebiche.
Campaign Ads can be viewed at:
- YouTube Channel: Maison Birks
- Instagram: @MaisonBirks
Bijoux Birks is also launching their first-ever pop-up wedding chapel. The brand invited couples to share their love stories online to win a micro-wedding. The wedding ceremonies are taking place in The Loft at Baro, 485 King St West, on Tuesday, October 12th, and Wednesday, October 13th, 2021. Each couple will walk down the aisle to live music and will be married in a 15-minute ceremony performed by a legal officiant. Everything from décor to bouquets and boutonnières will be provided. The ceremony will be followed by a 45-minute reception that includes a celebratory toast and light catering for up to 20 guests. A photographer will also be on site to capture the joyous occasion.
Facebook: @MaisonBirks
Hashtags: #MyBirksStory
Website: www.maisonbirks.com
About Bijoux Birks
Established in 1879, Bijoux Birks (Birks Group Inc.) is Canada's leading designer of fine jewellery, bridal jewellery and gifts all available at Maison Birks stores and other luxury jewellery retails across North America and the United Kingdom. A beloved national treasure and a coveted symbol of Canadian luxury, Bijoux Birks jewellery is recognized internationally for incomparable quality and the delight brought to its beholders. The iconic Birks Blue Box has proudly been part of Canadians' stories since 1879. Additional information can be found on the Birks website, Birks.com. @maisonbirks
About Junction59
Junction59 is a Canadian, data-driven, integrated advertising agency based in Toronto with clients across a broad range of industry sectors. They are driven by the fact that there is almost always a smarter way to market, and their creative and strategic work focuses on creating emotional connections with audiences and measurable results for clients. To learn more visit junction59.com
SOURCE Bijoux Birks
For further information: Audrey Hyams Romoff, [email protected]; Chelsea Brooks, [email protected]
