Big League Food Company - A platform for the next generation of food brands

Newly launched food group sets $100M revenue objective.

TORONTO, Dec. 4, 2023 /CNW/ - Big League Food Company (BLFC) is launching to scale and acquire emerging food brands. The company brings together unparalleled retail, manufacturing, sales, and support capabilities that deliver industry-leading profitability. BLFC's mission is to maintain the values, quality, and independence of emerging brands as they scale to reach broader audiences.

Launching with over $40 million in annual revenue across 30 retail units, 800 wholesale partners and over 15,000 e-commerce customers, BLFC is positioned for leadership in Canada's food and beverage landscape. The company's competitive advantage comes from its shared manufacturing, distribution, and support capabilities, which deliver best-in-class products, margins and lifetime customer value. BLFC meets customers wherever they shop, including retail, grocery, wholesale, and online.

Big League Food Company is led by co-founders Max Daviau, Omar Shaheen, and Tyler Colford, who collectively bring over 25 years of industry experience and an owner-operator mindset. The strategic priorities include new store openings, wholesale account acquisition, and cross-sales across all channels. BLFC is actively exploring further acquisitions that complement the existing portfolio.

The Big League Starting Lineup:

Village Juicery : Since 2014, Village Juicery has been on a mission to help people feel great. With 14 retail stores, 400 wholesale partners, and a thriving e-commerce business, Village Juicery has become a trusted name in the healthy eating category.

: Since 2014, Village Juicery has been on a mission to help people feel great. With 14 retail stores, 400 wholesale partners, and a thriving e-commerce business, Village Juicery has become a trusted name in the healthy eating category. Dark Horse Espresso Bar : Founded in 2006, Dark Horse has grown from a beloved community cafe to one of Toronto's most recognized coffee brands. Their 9 locations combine well-known cafe favourites with a curated marketplace and bottle shop.

: Founded in 2006, Dark Horse has grown from a beloved community cafe to one of most recognized coffee brands. Their 9 locations combine well-known cafe favourites with a curated marketplace and bottle shop. Detour Coffee : Launched in 2009, Detour Coffee embarked on a mission to infuse fun into every aspect of coffee, from sourcing to roasting and brewing. Today, they are one of Canada's largest specialty coffee roasters, distributing to 300 cafes and to over 10,000 D2C customers annually.

: Launched in 2009, Detour Coffee embarked on a mission to infuse fun into every aspect of coffee, from sourcing to roasting and brewing. Today, they are one of largest specialty coffee roasters, distributing to 300 cafes and to over 10,000 D2C customers annually. Dear Grain : Since 2020, Dear Grain has been on a mission to make people fall in love with sourdough bread all over again. In a short time, they've expanded into a commercial bakery and 2 corporate stores and have a rapidly growing wholesale business.

For more information and to explore the Big League Food Company portfolio, please visit: www.bigleaguefoodcompany.com

About Big League Food Company

Big League Food Company (BLFC), a newly formed food platform, is designed to scale and acquire emerging food brands. Through shared centralized infrastructure, vertical integration and extensive omni-channel presence, BLFC is positioned for leadership in Canada's food and beverage landscape. BLFC's mission is to maintain the values, quality, and independence of emerging brands as they scale to reach broader audiences.

SOURCE Big League Food Company

For further information: Media Contact: Max Daviau, Co-Founder, [email protected]