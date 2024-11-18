Big League Food Company Expands Local Footprint with Five New Community-Centered Stores Across the GTA

TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Big League Food Company, the platform for independent brands to scale, is excited to announce five new store openings in the Greater Toronto Area. This expansion supports Big League's mission of offering locally crafted food experiences by providing an alternative to large-scale food brands that dominate the Ontario market.

The new stores will bring two of Big League's popular brands, Dark Horse Espresso and Dear Grain, into high-demand communities: Stoney Creek, Newmarket, OCAD University, Roncesvalles, and Rosedale. These locations answer a call from local consumers for unique, quality-focused options in welcoming community spaces.

Big League will launch two new Dark Horse Espresso locations inside Indigo stores—Stoney Creek (November 2024) and Newmarket (December 2024)—offering the full Dark Horse experience, including their signature handcrafted espresso drinks and artisan pastries. This follows Dark Horse's fall opening at 230 Richmond Street West, a collaboration with OCAD University to create a community space that celebrates coffee, art, and design. Meanwhile, Dear Grain Sourdough Studio is set to open in Roncesvalles (March 2025) and Rosedale (early 2026), each studio celebrating the art of sourdough baking and providing a cozy, neighbourhood gathering spot.

"Big League is focused on bringing the integrity, quality and values of independent food to a broader group of consumers. We create local community destinations with roots that are real, personal, and neighbourhood-centered" said Max Daviau, Co-Founder of Big League Food Company.

These new stores are a part of Big League's $100 million Ontario growth strategy, which aims to establish regional leadership. Big League Food Company now operates 35 retail locations, with more openings planned for 2025.

For further information on Big League Food Company's commitment to community-led food retail, visit www.bigleaguefoodcompany.com.

About Big League Food Company

Big League Food Company (BLFC), a newly formed food platform, is designed to scale and acquire emerging food brands. Through shared centralized infrastructure, vertical integration and extensive omni-channel presence, BLFC is positioned for leadership in Canada's food and beverage landscape. BLFC's mission is to maintain the values, quality, and independence of emerging brands as they scale to reach broader audiences.

