Big city benefits, an affordable cost of living and time for life beyond the workplace: 'Saskatchewan's Top Employers' for 2024 are announced

REGINA, SK, March 12, 2024 /CNW/ - With its young and dynamic workforce, affordable cost of living and strong economy, Saskatchewan is increasingly seen as an ideal place to build a career with a healthy work-life balance. Employers in the province are responding by adopting many of the leading workplace initiatives and benefits from across the country to entice people to the province's attractive labour market. The best of these stories were recognized today as Saskatchewan's Top Employers (2024) were announced by Mediacorp Canada Inc., organizers of the annual Canada's Top 100 Employers project.

"Saskatchewan has seen a steady increase in new residents, who are attracted to an affordable home where they can put down roots and improve their quality of life," says Richard Yerema, executive editor at the Canada's Top 100 Employers project. "Increasingly, your workplace is not limited by geography and Saskatchewan offers the perfect middle ground – literally and figuratively – between both ends of the country. It's no surprise that people from across the country are looking at Saskatchewan as an ideal place to have a satisfying career with a high quality of life."

Saskatchewan is known for offering residents a healthy work-life balance, while providing the advantages of a growing economy. Employers in Saskatchewan have taken notice of the benefits and workplace programs offered elsewhere in Canada to ensure they are competitive nationally. This combination of top-notch benefits and workplace programs along with enviable lifestyle options outside the workplace has helped this year's winners attract the talented employees they need to thrive.

"Feeling connected to others and experiencing a true sense of community is a huge part of the draw for Saskatchewan," adds Yerema. "So many Canadians are searching for a place to live that's affordable, while still offering a fulfilling life outside the workplace. Winning employers in Saskatchewan understand the challenges and are focused on helping their employees achieve these dreams."

Now in its 19th year, Saskatchewan's Top Employers is a special designation that recognizes Saskatchewan employers that lead their industries in offering exceptional places to work. Editors at Mediacorp review employers on eight criteria, which have remained consistent since the project's inception: (1) Workplace; (2) Work Atmosphere & Social; (3) Health, Financial & Family Benefits; (4) Vacation & Time Off; (5) Employee Communications; (6) Performance Management; (7) Training & Skills Development; and (8) Community Involvement. The editors publish detailed 'reasons for selection' for these criteria, providing transparency in the selection of winners and a catalogue of best practices for employers and job-seekers alike. The competition is open to any employer with its head office or principal place of business located within the province of Saskatchewan.

Founded in 1992, Mediacorp Canada Inc. is the nation's largest publisher of employment periodicals. Since 1999, the Toronto-based publisher has managed the Canada's Top 100 Employers project, which includes 19 regional and special-interest editorial competitions that reach millions of Canadians annually through a variety of magazine and newspaper partners, including The Globe and Mail. Mediacorp also operates Eluta.ca, one of Canada's largest job search engines, used by millions of job-seekers annually to find new job postings and discover what the nation's best employers are offering.

The full list of Saskatchewan's Top Employers (2024) was announced today in a special magazine co-published with the Saskatoon StarPhoenix and the Regina-Leader Post. Detailed 'reasons for selection' for each of this year's winners, as well as stories and photos about their initiatives, were released today by the editors and are accessible via the competition homepage.

