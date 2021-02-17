Big Brother Canada Rises: Global's Original Hit Series Returns with Season 9 on March 3

Watch the New Season Mondays at 9 p.m. ET/PT, Wednesdays at 7 p.m. ET/PT, and Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT

TORONTO, Feb. 17, 2021 /CNW/ - The world has changed, but the show must go on! Big Brother Canada re-emerges as Global announced today the Season 9 premiere debuting Wednesday, March 3 at 7 p.m. ET/PT. Hosted by Arisa Cox, who also serves as one of the show's Executive Producers, the reality juggernaut lands on Global three nights a week Mondays at 9 p.m. ET/PT, Wednesdays at 7 p.m. ET/PT, and Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Stream the new season live or on demand with STACKTV and the Global TV App and visit BigBrotherCanada.ca for the ultimate fan experience with exclusive content and free live feeds to watch every scheme and meme unfolding inside the house.

"With uncontended success and loyalty across the country, Big Brother Canada continues to reign as the ultimate social experiment delivering top-notch entertainment like none other," said Troy Reeb, EVP Broadcast Networks, Corus Entertainment. "With some of the most die-hard TV fans chomping at the bit for the next phase, Season 9 is set to entertain audiences and satisfy their #BBCAN craving."

Following the shocking and abrupt end of Season 8 nearly one year ago, Season 9 houseguests discover a post-apocalyptic world where the abandoned house lies waiting. The fearless houseguests must rise to conquer unexpected twists and survive extraordinary challenges as they attempt to write their own story and take the title as winner of Big Brother Canada Season 9.

Stay tuned for additional announcements about Season 9 of Big Brother Canada including this season's houseguests and the grand prize details.

Big Brother Canada hand-picks a group of strangers from all walks of life, sequesters them from the outside world, and places them inside a house outfitted wall-to-wall with cameras and microphones that capture their every move. Competing for a grand cash prize, each week the houseguests battle in a series of challenges that give them power or punishment, voting each other out until the fate of the final two is decided by a jury of fellow houseguests.

In anticipation of this season's brave new world, fans can stream the biggest moments from Season 8 on GlobalTV.com and the Global TV App and stay up to date on all things #BBCAN9 on BigBrotherCanada.ca.



Commissioned by Corus Entertainment, Season 9 of Big Brother Canada is produced by Insight Productions Ltd. in association with Corus Entertainment and Banijay. Executive Producers are John Brunton, Erin Brock, Eric Abboud, Trevor Boris and Arisa Cox.

Corus Entertainment's Original Content team driving its slate of unscripted series is helmed by industry executive Lisa Godfrey as Senior Vice President of Original Content and Corus Studios, and supported by longtime TV veterans Krista Look (Director of Original Lifestyle), and Lynne Carter (Production Executive).



