Big Bear Camp Aerodrome Project Public Comments Invited on the Summary of the Initial Project Description

OTTAWA, ON, July 23, 2024 /CNW/ -

What is happening?

Big Bear Contracting Ltd. is proposing the Big Bear Camp Aerodrome Project, a new runway located near Grygar Lake, Saskatchewan. The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (IAAC) invites Indigenous Peoples and the public to review the summary of the Initial Project Description and provide comments on the proposed project. This feedback will help prepare a summary of issues that will be given to the proponent.

How can I participate?

Comments should be submitted online by visiting the project home page on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry (reference number 88735). The summary of the Initial Project Description is also available on the Registry. Participants who wish to provide their input in a different format can contact IAAC by writing to [email protected].

Submit your comments in either official language by 11:59 p.m. on August 12, 2024. All comments received will be published online as part of the project file.

Participant funding will be available to eligible participants during this comment period, and details will be announced shortly on the Registry. IAAC will retroactively reimburse eligible participants for their participation in this first comment period.

Virtual Information Sessions

IAAC invites Indigenous Peoples and the public to participate in a virtual information session via Zoom to learn more about the project, the impact assessment process, and how to submit comments on the summary of the Initial Project Description.

English Sessions

July 30, 2024 , from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. CT

, from July 31, 2024 , from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. CT

For information on how to attend a session, please visit the project home page and click on "Information Sessions." A French session is available upon request. If you have any questions, please contact IAAC using the project email above.

Will there be more opportunities to participate?

Any future opportunities to participate will be announced at a later date.

Stay updated on this project by following the IAAC on X (previously Twitter): @IAAC_AEIC #BigBearAerodrome or sign-up for notifications on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry.

What is the proposed project?

Big Bear Contracting Ltd. is proposing to construct and operate a new aerodrome near the south shore of Grygar Lake, about 145 kilometres north of La Loche, Saskatchewan. As proposed, the Big Bear Camp Aerodrome Project would include a 1,524-metre-long airplane runway, a taxiway, an aircraft parking area and a terminal building. The project would span about 23 hectares of land.

SOURCE Impact Assessment Agency of Canada

For media inquiries, contact the media relations team by writing to [email protected], or by calling 343-549-3870.