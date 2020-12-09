MONTRÉAL, Dec. 9, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - The Société du parc Jean-Drapeau is announcing a series of changes for the use of Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve and the closing of the South Shore bike path. Please be aware that:

Since Monday, December 7 , the markings denoting the Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve bike path have been removed, and this is no longer being maintained for usage by sports enthusiasts. For the entire winter period, vehicular traffic will now be two-way traffic between the top of the Pavillon de la Tunisie and the Pavillon du Canada ;



The South Shore bike path, including the Saint-Lambert locks, are closed since, December 6.



The Société du parc Jean-Drapeau will be providing a winter cycling route between the Jacques-Cartier and Concorde Bridges. The winter bike trail, which will cross île Sainte-Hélène by going through a combination of multi-purpose and vehicular roadways, will have snow removal on a regular basis so cyclists can enjoy safe travels all winter long.

Cyclists wishing to continue to do bike riding via the Parc this winter will have to share the road with vehicular traffic: motorists and cyclists are urged to be careful. The SPJD publishes notices pertaining to mobility on the relevant pages of its website, and invites users to regularly check parcjeandrapeau.com to properly plan their travels.

About the Société du parc Jean-Drapeau

The Société du parc Jean-Drapeau is a para-municipal organization of the City of Montréal whose mission is to manage, administrate, develop, protect and animate Parc Jean-Drapeau.

SOURCE SOCIETE DU PARC JEAN-DRAPEAU

For further information: Véronique Caissie, Conseillère, communications, 514 872-6679, [email protected]

