In a space where agility is a pre-requisite to play, the new brand promise embraces the bicom founders' entrepreneurial spirit. Marie-Noëlle Hamelin and Vicky Boudreau have always honoured results however necessary, either extending a project, pivoting mid-strategy, or amplifying an offer through other avenues like digital, influencer marketing or traditional public relations. bicom's new business offering minimizes client risk, protects investments and, depending on campaign results, can mean revisions to a final invoice.

"Making Canadian SMEs shine and contributing to our clients' success – whatever success means to them – is at the heart of our business model. We've always strived to fulfill our client's objectives and KPIs. Today, we're formalizing this commitment through measurable objectives grid that guarantees clients the return on their investment," explains Vicky Boudreau, bicom's CEO and Founding Partner.

The agency – with teams in Montréal and Toronto and strong relationships forged with national key opinion leaders – is driven to offer flexible solutions to brand partners looking for impactful public relations support.

Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, bicom has served national clients from their Montréal and Toronto offices over the last decade. The team of results-driven professionals offer complete communication services including media relations, influencer marketing, event planning and production, content creation and social media management. bicom helps brands achieve business objectives by exploring uncharted paths and offering solutions to make it happen.

