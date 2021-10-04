New video & campaign raises awareness about the life-changing impact of BGC Clubs across Canada

TORONTO, Oct. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Working with Toronto-based ROUND agency, BGC Canada (formerly Boys & Girls Clubs of Canada) today released a new campaign that showcases the confidence BGC Clubs instill in 200,000 kids and teens every year. Available in English and French, No. More. Barriers. is our first national campaign after recently rebranding to BGC—a renewed identity that embraces the inclusive practices we are known for across the country.

SEE THE VIDEO HERE

All kids face barriers. BGC Clubs help them understand and overcome those barriers through community-based services, life-changing programs, and positive relationships with peers and caring adults.

"The young people in the video are not actors or musicians. What you see is the confidence of actual Club members—and the same could be found in any Club across the country," says Owen Charters, President & CEO, BGC Canada. "Removing barriers and creating opportunities for all kids and teens is at the heart of what we do, which is also encapsulated by our recent brand refresh to BGC. We are grateful to the Club youth in the video for so strongly representing all Club members across Canada."

BGC Clubs give young people a platform to tell their own stories. The No. More. Barriers. video was filmed with Club youth, who also created the campaign's soundtrack with the help of MJMS music school, and Club member testimonial inspired the illustrations. A behind-the-scenes video is also available, along with a graphic for media use.

"My experience at a BGC Club helped me realize my potential and see that I could become a leader," says Valentina Shamoun, National Youth of the Year and member of BGC East Scarborough. "The No. More. Barriers. theme is empowering and reminds youth that the opportunities and support provided by our Clubs can help them overcome anything. I am excited to be part of such a powerful and meaningful campaign."

As trusted community organizations, BGC Clubs continue to support young people and their families, virtually and in-person, by removing barriers and creating opportunities:





In 2020, BGC Clubs across Canada provided 6.1 million healthy meals and snacks and increased food relief efforts in communities nationwide

Club staff produced over 75,000 hours of high-quality virtual programming at the height of the pandemic

BGC Clubs across the country run job readiness programs for youth and directly employ thousands of young people

BGC Canada further embedded anti-discrimination practices across our organization, including an anti-racism toolkit, Truth & Reconciliation activation guide, Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion training, microgrants for youth-led anti-racism projects, and more

And it's working—young people who attend a Club struggle less with academics and are more engaged in learning, avoid risky health behaviours, and have less interaction with the justice system.

Our rallying cry? Opportunity Changes Everything. Learn more at opportunitychangeseverything.com.

About BGC Canada

For 120+ years, BGC Canada has been creating opportunities for millions of Canadian kids and teens. As Canada's largest child and youth serving charitable and community services organization, our Clubs open their doors to young people of all ages and their families at 736 locations nationwide. During out-of-school hours in small and large cities, and rural and Indigenous communities, our trained staff and volunteers provide programs and services that help young people realize positive outcomes in self-expression, academics, healthy living, physical activity, job readiness, mental wellness, social development, leadership, and more. Opportunity changes everything. Learn more at bgccan.com and follow us on social media @BGCCAN.

SOURCE BGC Canada

For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: Jared Morrow, BGC Canada, [email protected], 905-477-7272 x2202