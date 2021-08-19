Many national partners will donate and run cause campaigns to help BGC Clubs

TORONTO, Aug. 19, 2021 /CNW/ - Whether online or in-person, when kids and teens go back to school in September, BGC Clubs across the country will be there to support them, thanks to generous funding from several caring companies.

The pandemic has been difficult for many Canadians, especially young people, and even more so for those from vulnerable and equity-deserving populations. While school supplies are always essential, our Clubs will also offer a wide range of supports that so many young people will need during the school year, from PPE to homework help, postsecondary planning to mental health check-ins, peer support groups to healthy meals before and after school, and so much more.

As the 200,000 kids and teens BGC Clubs support at 736 locations across Canada head back to school this September, many of our corporate partners have shown their dedication to young people and families through significant donations and national cause campaigns:

Kleenex ® is supporting children's learning by donating $100,000 to BGC Clubs' educational programs, resources, and school supplies. Kleenex is celebrating this exciting partnership with exclusive BGC back-to-school graphics on their 6-packs and 16-packs that are available in stores across Canada

is supporting children's learning by donating to BGC Clubs' educational programs, resources, and school supplies. Kleenex is celebrating this exciting partnership with exclusive BGC back-to-school graphics on their 6-packs and 16-packs that are available in stores across TELUS Friendly Future Foundation & TELUS : TELUS will be matching all customer donations made in-store in August and September up to $25,000 (total across all locations), a portion of sales from select sponsored products will be donated to local Clubs up to $95,000 , and the TELUS Friendly Future Foundation has committed $100,000 to revitalize our youth mental health program Flex Your Head

: TELUS will be matching all customer donations made in-store in August and September up to (total across all locations), a portion of sales from select sponsored products will be donated to local Clubs up to , and the TELUS Friendly Future Foundation has committed to revitalize our youth mental health program Flex Your Head The Coca-Cola Foundation is generously donating $1 million over two years to support our Keystone youth leadership program and academic support initiatives at BGC Clubs

is generously donating over two years to support our Keystone youth leadership program and academic support initiatives at BGC Clubs Michaels Canada : For the month of August, customers can purchase select school supplies at any Michaels store and they will be donated to local BGC Clubs

: For the month of August, customers can purchase select school supplies at any Michaels store and they will be donated to local BGC Clubs Old Navy : From August 6 to August 12 , Old Navy customers who donate $5 or more to BGC Canada will receive $5 in instant savings on store purchases of $35 or more. The funds support job readiness program This Way ONward

: From , Old Navy customers who donate or more to BGC Canada will receive in instant savings on store purchases of or more. The funds support job readiness program This Way ONward M&M Food Market : From August 26 to September 15 , M&M customers will be encouraged to donate in-store and online to support after-school programming at BGC Clubs

: From , M&M customers will be encouraged to donate in-store and online to support after-school programming at BGC Clubs Mr. Lube : For the month of August, customers can support BGC Canada by donating to the Kids Drive Program at local Mr. Lube stores

: For the month of August, customers can support BGC Canada by donating to the Kids Drive Program at local Mr. Lube stores OSL Retail Services is donating $70,000 to support #BGCBack2School and after-school programming at BGC Clubs

The generosity of our supporters will allow BGC Clubs to continue providing safe places, in-person and virtual programs tailored to community need, and healthy, empowering relationships that help young people develop the confidence and resiliency they need to thrive when they return to school and for years to come.

If you would like to help, please consider donating to our #BGCBack2School campaign.

About BGC Canada

For 120+ years, BGC Canada has been creating opportunities for millions of Canadian kids and teens. As Canada's largest child and youth serving charitable and community services organization, our Clubs open their doors to young people of all ages and their families at 736 locations nationwide. During out-of-school hours in small and large cities, and rural and Indigenous communities, our trained staff and volunteers provide programs and services that help young people realize positive outcomes in self-expression, academics, healthy living, physical activity, job readiness, mental health, social development, leadership, and more. Opportunity changes everything. Learn more at bgccan.com and follow us on social media @BGCCAN.

SOURCE BGC Canada

For further information: Media contact: Jared Morrow, Media Relations Manager, [email protected], 905-477-7272 x2202