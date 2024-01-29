LEADING RISK MANAGEMENT AND INSURANCE BROKERAGE FIRM RECOGNIZED FOR EMPLOYEE WELL-BEING AND WORKPLACE CULTURE

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - BFL CANADA, a leader in the Risk Management, Insurance Brokerage, and Benefits consulting Industry, is delighted to announce its inclusion in Forbes' prestigious list of Canada's Best Employers 2024, ranking 193 out of 300. This recognition underscores BFL CANADA's commitment to fostering an exceptional workplace environment and is a testament to the company's dedication to employee engagement and well-being.

Forbes, in collaboration with market research firm Statista, conducted an independent survey that involved more than 40,000 employees across various industry sectors in Canada. The study focused on companies with a workforce of at least 500 individuals within the country. The Forbes ranking is based on a range of criteria, including salary, gender pay equity, work flexibility, opportunities for promotion, on-the-job training, and employee recommendations. With over 900,000 employer evaluations considered, BFL CANADA has secured its place among the top 300 companies.

"BFL CANADA's inclusion in Canada's Best Employers 2024 by Forbes is a testament to our commitment and engagement towards our employees. We understand that our strength lies in our people, and we are dedicated to investing in professional development as well as employee engagement. Our private business model is tied to our culture, making our company a great place to work," said Lisa Giannone, President and COO of BFL CANADA.

BFL CANADA continues to set standards in the industry and beyond, nurturing a workplace culture that resonates with the aspirations of today's workforce and ensuring they not only meet but exceed employee expectations.

ABOUT BFL CANADA

Founded in 1987 by Barry F. Lorenzetti, BFL CANADA is one of the largest employee-owned and operated Risk Management, Insurance Brokerage, and Employee Benefits consulting services firms in North America. The firm has a team of over 1,300 professionals located in twenty-six cities across the country. BFL CANADA is a founding Partner of Lockton Global LLP, a partnership of independent insurance brokers who provide Risk Management, Insurance and Benefits Consulting services in over 140 countries around the world.

SOURCE BFL CANADA

For further information: Vital Adam, Vice-President--Corporate Communications and Marketing, 514-908-4452, [email protected]; Media Contact: Zenergy Communications, 1.866.440.4034, [email protected]